the best indie titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 discounted up to 80%!

Do you want to play with little or no money? This could be the promotion for you! The new PlayStation Store offers are dedicated to the best indie titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with discounts up to 80%.

The PlayStation Store offers dedicated to indie titles are valid now and until Thursday 2 December 2021 at 00:59 AM.

Before starting we point out that for a few more hours, many other offers on PlayStation Store are also valid. The first dedicated to the best offers of November and the second dedicated to games for less than 20 euros. Let’s find out the most interesting titles.

A Hat In Time – 50% Discount

Cat Quest 2 – 60% Discount

Chernobilyte – 20% discount

Crysis Remastered Trilogy – 20% discount

Cuphead – 30% discount

Enter The Gungeon – 50% Discount

Godfall Ascended Edition – 50% Discount

Guns, Gore & Cannoli – 50% discount

Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 – 50% discount

Hoa – 40% discount

King of Seas – 40% discount

Nikelodeon All-Star Brawl – 30% Discount

Operation Tango – 30% Discount

Outer Wilds – 40% discount

Pathologic 2 – 65% discount

Rustler – 35% discount

Skul The Hero Slayer – 20% Discount

Slime Rancher – 70% Discount

Spelunky – 80% discount

Spiritfarer – 50% discount

Tails of Iron – 20% discount

The Pathless – 40% discount

The Sinking City – 50% Discount

The Touryst – 35% discount

They Are Billions – 70% Discount

Thimbleweed Park – 70% discount

Tribes of Midgard – 25% discount

Unmetal – 35% discount

We Happy Few – Discount 85%

What Remains of Edith Finch – 70% Discount

These are just some of the over 1000 offers that you can find on the PlayStation Store. The promotion is valid until 2 December 2021.

