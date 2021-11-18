the best indie titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 discounted up to 80%!
Do you want to play with little or no money? This could be the promotion for you! The new PlayStation Store offers are dedicated to the best indie titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, with discounts up to 80%.
And if that’s not enough, on Eneba you can buy the credit for the PlayStation Store with a discount of 18%. In this way you will add further savings!
The PlayStation Store offers dedicated to indie titles are valid now and until Thursday 2 December 2021 at 00:59 AM.
Before starting we point out that for a few more hours, many other offers on PlayStation Store are also valid. The first dedicated to the best offers of November and the second dedicated to games for less than 20 euros. Let’s find out the most interesting titles.
- A Hat In Time – 50% Discount
- Cat Quest 2 – 60% Discount
- Chernobilyte – 20% discount
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – 20% discount
- Cuphead – 30% discount
- Enter The Gungeon – 50% Discount
- Godfall Ascended Edition – 50% Discount
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli – 50% discount
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 – 50% discount
- Hoa – 40% discount
- King of Seas – 40% discount
- Nikelodeon All-Star Brawl – 30% Discount
- Operation Tango – 30% Discount
- Outer Wilds – 40% discount
- Pathologic 2 – 65% discount
- Rustler – 35% discount
- Skul The Hero Slayer – 20% Discount
- Slime Rancher – 70% Discount
- Spelunky – 80% discount
- Spiritfarer – 50% discount
- Tails of Iron – 20% discount
- The Pathless – 40% discount
- The Sinking City – 50% Discount
- The Touryst – 35% discount
- They Are Billions – 70% Discount
- Thimbleweed Park – 70% discount
- Tribes of Midgard – 25% discount
- Unmetal – 35% discount
- We Happy Few – Discount 85%
- What Remains of Edith Finch – 70% Discount
These are just some of the over 1000 offers that you can find on the PlayStation Store. The promotion is valid until 2 December 2021.
