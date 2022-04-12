The best indies of 2022 (so far)

We already knew, taking a look at the most promising indies of 2022, that this year was going to bring good games developed outside the channels of the more traditional industry. That is why it does not surprise us that at this point we have already been able to enjoy some magnificent proposals that stand out for their originality and freshness, although not only those that we already knew were going to be released this year but also some others whose arrival has surprised us. In this report we wanted to collect all those 2022 indies that we can’t missa list that will be updated throughout the year and that you can find below in reverse order of release.

Weird West

Release date: March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Developing: WolfEye Studios, Return Digital

WolfEye Studios, Return Digital Gender: Turn-based strategy and role-playing adventure Analysis in Vandal

Of first Weird West is already attractive: an RPG set in a wild west awash in black magic and the darkest fantasy we can imagine? We are inside. But also, the hand of Raphael Colantonio, creator of Dishonoredit shows in this first game from its independent studio by offering us a living and reactive world that adapts to our actions. As a result we have a charismatic, fun work that knows how to catch us in its more than 20 hours of campaign (which are multiplied thanks to its commitment to replayability).

Patrick’s Parabox

Release date: March 29, 2022

March 29, 2022 Developing: patrick traynor

patrick traynor Gender: puzzles Analysis in Vandal

Patrick’s Parabox part of a well-known base for all those people who enjoy puzzle games: as in a Sokoban either, our goal is carry boxes from one point to another in very small scenarios that only allow us to perform a limited series of movements. The twist of this great indie is that it also establishes its levels with a peculiar game of dimensions in which each box contains itselfa brilliantly executed idea that we will have to understand and take advantage of to find the solution to each puzzle.

Syberia: The World Before

Release date: March 18, 2022

March 18, 2022 Developing: Microids

Microids Gender: graphic adventure Analysis in Vandal

After a somewhat poor third installment, the saga Syberia has managed to make up for Syberia The World Beforea final work that recovers the virtues of the first two games after the unfortunate death of Benot Sokal, original creator of this series. What we are going to find here is a continuous title in the playable, with a graphic adventure that leaves the originality for its ingenious puzzles, its beautiful artistic direction and the intriguing story told in two timelines.

TUNIC

Release date: March 16, 2022

March 16, 2022 Developing: TUNIC Team, Finji

TUNIC Team, Finji Gender: action adventure Analysis in Vandal

Even though it was one of the most anticipated games of the year, TUNIC has ended up becoming one of the biggest surprises of 2022. How can this be? Easy, the adventure it proposes has managed to leave us open-mouthed by the depth of its intricate world riddled with secrets. Where we expected to enjoy a flirty action game we have ended up finding a challenging metroidvania isometric that does not reveal its cards from the beginning, giving us a demanding adventure in which we almost need paper and pencil next to us so as not to miss any of its enigmas, as well as, of course, a complete guide that shows us the way when we get lost.

Infernax

Release date: February 14, 2022

February 14, 2022 Developing: Berzerk-Studio

Berzerk-Studio Gender: Metroidvania Analysis in Vandal

There is a certain independent sector that professes such a great love for retro that it bases its production on paying homage to those games with which they grew up. From that idea was born Infernaxan metroidvania modern that is inspired by the aesthetics and dynamics of the generation of 8 and 16 bits to offer a hilarious classic experience with a modern game flavor: well-measured difficulty, demanding confrontations, outstanding graphics, role-playing touches to give depth to the combat… A game that we can unreservedly recommend to anyone looking for a good 2d action adventureWhether you are a retro lover or not.

Kingdom of the Dead

Release date: February 10, 2022

February 10, 2022 Developing: I direct Games, Hook

I direct Games, Hook Gender: boomer shooter Analysis in Vandal

More and more independent studies are betting on the boomer shootera category inspired by classic sagas like DOOM either hexen. This is the case of Dirigo Games, a one-man studio that has debuted with the fantastic Kingdom of the Dead: This is a game that stands out for its graphic style, which has textures drawn on paper and subsequently digitized, and that ends up convincing for a fast paced simple but effective gameplay, with demanding confrontations and final bosses that will put us on the ropes. Without a doubt, an essential for lovers of first person shooter.

Sifu

Release date: February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022 Developing: Sloclap

Sloclap Gender: action, beat ’em up Analysis in Vandal

For many years we have wondered how a genre as deeply rooted in the classic as music can evolve. beat ’em upand now it seems that Sloclap has found the key: Sifu manages to contain the essence of the genre, although betting on carrying the gross action to the three dimensions, propitiating demanding confrontations in reduced scenarios in which we are always in numerical inferiority. To that we must add his touch roguelikewhich also translates into a magnificent idea that makes our character age every time we fail on our mission of revenge.

OlliOlli World

Release date: February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022 Developing: Roll7, Private Division

Roll7, Private Division Gender: skateboarding Analysis in Vandal

Roll7 has been overcome with OlliOlli Worlda colorful delivery that leaves behind the two-dimensionality of the previous ones, betting on a greater depth in several senses: not only in the scenarios, which now have new paths and directions that hide secrets and side goalsbut also in the game structure itself, more focused towards the adventure than mere competition, although that facet is still there for those who want to challenge themselves and compete with friends and strangers in scorecards.

pupperazzi

Release date: January 20, 2022

January 20, 2022 Developing: Sundae Month, Kitfox Games

Sundae Month, Kitfox Games Gender: First person photographic adventure Analysis in Vandal

hardly a game of take pictures of adorable dogs could end up going wrong, but it is that pupperazzi goes a step beyond that cute premise and offers us a versatile photography experience in which we can both stop to admire the i live canine world that surrounds us (and capture it with our camera, obviously), how to carry out the different missions that they propose to us, which will give us access to more and better editing options of the images. It’s cute, fun and almost inexhaustible, a breath of fresh air that reminds us of the value of playing just to play.

Windjammers 2

Release date: January 20, 2022

January 20, 2022 Developing: Dotemu

Dotemu Gender: sports arcade Analysis in Vandal

Dotemu is getting stronger and stronger at rescuing classic sagas to reinterpret them with his personal touch. I already proved it with Streets of Rage 4but his latest project, Windjammers 2is not far behind either: this sports arcade maintains the fun essence of the original formula, proposing crazy frisbee games in which each character has their own abilities that will put the rival in a bind. With its renewed appearance and its added novelties, this new Windjammers It is proposed as an essential title on game nights with friends.

Nobody Saves the World

Release date: January 18, 2022

January 18, 2022 Developing: DrinkBox Studios

DrinkBox Studios Gender: action rpg Analysis in Vandal

After demonstrating his know-how with the two deliveries of guacamelee! and a more than recommended severedCanadians from Drinbox Studios They have returned this year with a magnificent game of action and puzzles in two dimensions. We talk about Nobody Saves the Worlda title whose premise leads us to control a nobody who acquires the ability to transform into other beings, characters and creatures that give him the necessary powers to achieve his goal of saving the world. It is an interesting idea that is brilliantly executed, resulting in a very fun adventure that we can enjoy both solo and cooperative.