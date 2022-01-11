The best international cinema releases of 2022

LUGANO – We are now in the middle of the awards season, with the assignment of the Golden Globes on Sunday, but the experts have their eyes projected on the next months, with the various releases that will make 2022 a very interesting year. We have selected a few. The cinema is still struggling to recover due to a pandemic, but the producers try to tickle the public with titles of sure interest.

It starts already in a few days with “Scream”, the fifth installment in the horror series. Then there is “A Winning Family – King Richard”, the film about Williams tennis players and especially about his father Richard (a role that earned Will Smith a nice Golden Globe just a few hours ago). Also January is the month of “Ennio”, the documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore on the great Ennio Morricone, but also by “Spencer”, in which Kristen Stewart takes on the role of Lady Diana under the direction of Pablo Larraín and meditates, as early as 1991, on leaving the burden of her position within the Royal Family.

In February, a champion of catastrophism applied to cinema returns: Roland Emmerich, who in “Moonfall” imagine that, for some reason, the Moon comes closer than it should to Earth and that the classic handful of heroes are needed to save humanity. It is highly anticipated “Licorice Pizza”, the new film by a master of contemporary cinema like Paul Thomas Anderson: it is a love story set in the outskirts of Hollywood in the seventies (several reviewers were very enthusiastic about the result). In “Murder on the Nile”instead, we will find an Agatha Christie classic and a very rich cast: from Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot (who is also a director) to Gal Gadot, from Annette Bening to Armie Hammer, from Rose Leslie to Letitia Wright.

Always Branagh is the author and director of “Belfast”, the film that chronicles his childhood among the working class of the Northern Irish city in the late 1960s. A film that seems to be very Oscar-worthy, but we’ll see. Here in March “The Batman”, in which the superhero is played by Robert Pattinson and the cut decided by director Matt Reeves is decidedly gloomy and dark. Fans of “Downton Abbey” will be delighted to enjoy the second film from the British hit series: in “Downton Abbey: A New Era” the Crawley family and staff will relocate to the south of France. A double Sandra Bullock, in the spring, for two action films: the first is “The Lost City” and there will also be Channing Tatum, while the second is “Bullet Train” and promises to be adrenaline-pumping (it is from the same director of “Atomic blonde”).

“Fantastic Beasts 3 – Dumbledore’s Secrets” arrives in April, again from a screenplay by JK Rowling, and re-proposes Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. But not Johnny Depp, due to the well-known legal vicissitudes: in his place, in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, there will be Mads Mikkelsen. Other spring releases are “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, obviously always with Benedict Cumberbatch, and “The Northman”, centered on the mythological Viking Hamlet (and with a great cast). Always of myths and superheroes we talk about with the fourth film on Thor, “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

There is certainly one of the most anticipated films of the year “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to the 80s classic and which marks the return to the skies of Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Many expectations also on “Elvis”, the biopic about the King of Rock ‘n Roll, starring Austin Butler in the lead role and Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. “Lightyear”, from Pixar, will follow the story of the famous Toy Story character. We then came to “Mission: Impossible 7”, shot in Italy and always with Tom Cruise – in better shape than ever. Autumn will mark the release of “The Fabelmans”, semi-autobiographical film by Steven Spielberg, and it will be a season of superheroes: Spider-Man (animated) by “Spider-Man: Across the SpiderVerse: Part 1” and the third Marvel film of the year, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

2022 should be the year of the release of “Knives Out 2”, in which Netflix has invested heavily (covering Daniel Craig with gold) and “Avatar 2”, but with James Cameron it’s better not to make too many predictions. Possible arrival of the “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro and always by “Pinocchio”, but by Robert Zemeckis and with Tom Hanks as Geppetto. Instead, he will talk about the transition from silent to sound cinema “Babylon”, the new film by Damien Chazelle with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Then there should be “Killers of the Flower Moon”, halfway between the western and the thriller and with a trio of wonders: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.