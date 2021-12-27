The best inventions of 2021 available for purchase on Amazon

The TIME list of 100 best inventions of 2021. The prestigious American magazine selects every year the most original, creative innovations capable of impacting our daily life, revolutionizing or improving our life and the way we carry out some specific activities. This year in the list we find, for example, the vaccine for Covid, i rapid tests, the “perfect” pasta, sneakers that do not tie and automatically adapt to the foot, the portable wheelchair, technological products, useful apps, games and toys, fitness tools, smart TVs, earphones, etc.

You will be pleased to know that some of these can also be purchased in Italy. We have made things easier for you and we have found 6 best inventions of 2021 available on Amazon.it. A very useful idea if you still have some Christmas presents pending …

Samsung Galaxy Z flip 3

Samsung’s foldable smartphone is not only one of the best foldable phones on the market, it also boasts a spot on the TIME rankings. This device closes in a clamshell, to easily fit in your pocket thanks to its 4.2 ” measurement.

LG C1

The best TV of 2021? LG C1, which with the 4K OLED display abandons the traditional backlit design of LCD TVs by opting for pixels that create their own light. The result? Gorgeous colors, sharp images and striking contrasts, even in low-light scenes.



The C1 series also offers a high 120Hz refresh rate and support for gamer-friendly features such as AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC, making it one of the best options for pairing with Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Not c ‘it’s no wonder it was the best-selling premium TV of the year.

Purrble, the interactive soothing soft toy

Purrble is a high-tech soft toy designed to soothe babies. Equipped with sensors, it is sensitive to touch and shaking. When the little ones touch the toy and it detects an accelerated heartbeat, it responds with purring vibrations. Through Purrble’s calm, children become more aware of their feelings and can learn to calm down without parental intervention.

Story Time Chess

An educational chess game for kids, featuring custom chess pieces and a story book designed by former Disney illustrator Ryan Terry. Chess and chessboard are on two sides so they can also be used for playing chess or tournaments.

Roborock S7 robot vacuum cleaner

Roborock S7 received a special mention in the TIME ranking of the best inventions of 2021. This 650 euro robot vacuum cleaner is “smart” enough to recognize the difference between floors and carpets. Cleans hard surfaces by vacuuming and using a sonic scrubbing system. When it detects a carpet it lifts the mop into the vacuum cleaner without interrupting the cleaning, fast and precise thanks to the ultrasonic sensors.

Fellow coffee grinder

TIME special mention also for Fellow’s Ode Brew Grinder, a coffee grinder that uses flat burr technology, known for making a consistent and even grind. With 31 settings, it allows a customized grind size. A product suitable for everyone, from professional baristas to amateurs.

Samsung TV Neo QLED QN90A

Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV is the TV to buy if you are looking for excellence. Equipped with MiniLED backlight technology using pixels that generate their own light, the QN90A has better image quality, with an extraordinary richness of colors and deeper blacks. The processor with advanced AI improves the sound of the TV and analyzes the image to optimize its quality in 4K.

To discover all 100 of the best inventions of 2021, consult the complete TIME ranking