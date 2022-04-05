the best investment is to invest in yourself

Financial education is essential. The best financial advice for someone who wants to earn $100,000 a year? “That he invest in his education”, he would say Bill Gates . Despite the fact that, in general, it is one of the pending subjects of the current educational system, the potential of technology and digital assets have led to a democratization of finance: from your mobile or your laptop you can acquire this knowledge and in addition to putting them into practice in a simple way through digital investment platforms.

And in a time of inflation and instability, this is a crucial opportunity to take charge of your personal finances. The Spanish Association of Financial Planners and Advisors (EFPA Spain) already says: there is a lack. The Contea Foundation and the PwC Foundation or the CNMV itself and the Bank of Spain or the European Economic and Social Committee agree on this: the PISA Report which, since 2012 includes data on the financial education of students, notes that Spain continues to be below the average of the OECD countries. The problem is that, since the first PISA Report with data on financial education (in 2012), Spain has not improved its relative position. And it is time for change, to make a decision.

The new finances overlap with the traditional ones

Because this lack of financial education translates into fewer opportunities to take advantage of the new ways of relating to financial resources and assets, how is the investment in cryptocurrencies and other digital assetsa segment of enormous potential and strategic value.

The irruption of the fintech in the financial landscape is a natural evolution of finance in the age of digital money. One of the most important companies in the ecosystem fintech is Bitpanda, which in addition to offering investment products, services and tools based on robust, secure and regulatory-compliant technologies, has in financial education one of its fundamental pillars through its Bitpanda Academy portal.





In this sense, Bitpanda proposes us to catch up with one of the pending subjects: financial education. Fintech Bitpanda has proven to be able, thanks to technology, to bring “ordinary” users closer to investing in stocks, cryptos, ETFs, precious metals and even crypto indices at a level that was previously only available to professionals. Bitpanda, in this way, makes available to everyone the possibility of benefiting from the potential of the stock, metal or cryptocurrency markets, with the peace of mind of being well informed at all times.

Education, the most valuable asset

With great power like the one described above, comes great responsibility. as Stan Lee would say in the mouth of some of his most emblematic characters, such as Uncle Ben in Spiderman.

Bitpanda positions itself as a Fintech committed to training its clients in a proactive and serious way. Its financial products are perfectly “disclaimerized” by using a term that plays with the term “disclaimer” where the conditions of a certain product or service are exhaustively described. There is a clear rule: the risk that accompanies each investment product is always explained. And point. Everything in sight. Transparency by flag.





“Ambition without knowledge is like a ship in dry dock” is one of Master Miyagi’s masterful phrases in the film saga “The Karate Kid”. It could be said that investing without knowledge is like a boat without an engine in the middle of a storm.. You are at the mercy of market fluctuations without the ability to act, putting money at risk that should be managed consciously.

Bitpanda, in an exercise of coherence, offers the financial education platform Bitpanda Academy for all those (clients or not) who have not yet decided to make the leap to finances in line with current trends in managing our money. Some trends that are an opportunity for the future, as giants such as JP Morgan or Nvidia have already shown, new models capable of safeguarding our savings.

Bitpanda Academy: investment in knowledge

It is something like climbing: it is an intense experience, which generates adrenaline and brings a lot of satisfaction. But, to achieve that degree of satisfactionfirst you have to train and learn the basic, intermediate and advanced techniques of this practice.

Bitpanda puts crypto-based investment and personal finance management tools in the hands of users, in addition to a complete financial education platform. This financial education platform revolves around different axes, with content organized in the form of “lessons” grouped according to the level of content learned in them.





The first 25 lessons are for beginners. Intermediate level lessons will follow, followed by expert level lessons. They are lessons that “get to the point” and that address everything related to cryptocurrencies in the first place.

In those first 25 lessons answers to the most common questions about cryptocurrencies to have clearer basic concepts on this subject. “What are altcoins?”, “What is Ethereum?”, “Can a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin be hacked or nullified?”, etc. The philosophy is to land complex concepts in an accessible way but without sacrificing rigor.

In addition to Bitpanda Academy, in Bitpanda we find an organization of financial services and products where it is immediate to access very detailed and clear information resources on how each product or service works.

Help, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ), the Bitpanda Blog and Podcast

If Bitpanda Academy is the didactic face of Bitpanda, in the Help, the frequently asked questions or FAQ and the Bitpanda Blog we find exhaustive resources on the functioning and operations with cryptocurrencies, fractional shares, ETFs or precious metals, as well as with financial products such as Crypto indexes, Savings Plans or the Bitpanda Card.





In addition, Bitpanda also has a podcast in which topics related to investment, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are discussed in a relaxed and educational way. The podcast consists of a conversation shared by the presenter (member of Bitpanda Spain) and familiar faces, such as the comedian Miguel Lago or Ricardo Moya (El Sentido de la Birra). Thanks to them, listeners can learn about issues and frequently asked questions about this world.

Bitpanda’s goal is that users are able to handle themselves with ease and knowledge within the possibilities they have to invest a gradual mode starting from one euro in the more than 1,000 assets available 24 hours a day, 7 days a weekyear-round and non-stop across crypto, fractional stocks, ETFs, and precious metals.

The way to do it is both through the web and through the corresponding apps for Android and iOS. Because today something as accessible as your mobile is a gigantic management and control tool at your fingertips. Gone are the times where knowledge and opportunities were only within the reach of a privileged few. It is in your power, with the help of these apps, to take this step.





Invest in yourself through knowledge

In addition to the possibilities that users have to manage their personal finances, Bitpanda puts in your hands the opportunity to train in an a priori complex matter. A practical training, moreover, thanks to the Bitpanda platform that introduces its own intermediate products, such as Bitpanda Stocks, facilitated by Bitpanda Financial Services, which allow users to carry out operations from 1 euro on the stock markets within an extensive repertoire with more than 1,000 assets to choose from.





In this way, it is possible to learn to invest, not only in a theoretical way, but also in a practical way, without the need to commit large amounts of money. Ultimately, it is about that: managing our money, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by “tech” finance, but understanding and assuming the associated risks.

Not everything consists of investing in financial products: it is also important to invest in knowledge, and those related to personal finances are especially important at a time when money “flows” through channels that are no longer traditional.