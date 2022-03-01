The best iPhone charger is priced out on Amazon

Get the best wireless charger for iPhone at the best price thanks to this offer.

Amazon has a more than interesting offer in the official apple magsafe charger. It’s the best wireless charger out there for the iPhone, with a magnetic connection to keep it from moving, the fastest charging speed and, thanks to very cheap accessories, compatible with any iPhone.

The official price is 45 euros, but with this offer that reduces Sun’s price by 27%, you can take it home for only 33 euros. A very good price for an official Apple product that will be your main charger for many years.

You have to be careful with MagSafe chargers because it is relatively easy to counterfeit them and verifying if they are official is not easy. Fortunately, Amazon is a fully guaranteed store and we will ensure an official charger for a very good price.

The MagSafe Wireless Charger features perfectly aligned magnets to instantly attach to your iPhone for even faster wireless charging at up to 15W.

The highlight of the Apple MagSafe charger is that Features magnets to attach to iPhone. In this way, one of the main problems with wireless chargers is eliminated: positioning the device incorrectly. With MagSafe, the charger will always be at its ideal point and charging will be much safer and more optimal. And although only the iPhone 12 and 13 have images inside, with a small accessory it is a valid charger for any smartphone.

Apple MagSafe Charger Specifications

Apple’s wireless MagSafe charger has some specifications that make it uniqueit is undoubtedly the best wireless charger for iPhone.

Features perfectly aligned magnets to instantly attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

Even faster wireless charging with up to 15W.

The rare earths in the magnets are 100% recycled.

Designed in aluminum with a padded interior area.

Integrated USB-C cable.

Weight of only 80 grams.

It is compatible with any device with Qi wireless charging.

