The best Israeli cinema of the 21st century lands in Argentina

“Golden Voices”, by Evgeny Ruman, begins the programming of the Seret Festival

From this Thursday, February 24, and until March 3, 2022, the International Israeli Film Festival, seret. With the arrival of this show, which has editions annually in England, Germany, Holland and Chile, and which this year is being held for the first time in Argentina, the latest Israeli cinema can be seen in the cities of Buenos Aires, Rosario , Mendoza, as well as online throughout the national territory. The performances will take place in the rooms of the Cinépolis complexes of the three cities mentioned and can be seen on the official platform of the festival, where the complete program can be consulted.

Israeli cinema has had an important presence in the last two decades at a global level, fundamentally from works related to social and political issues, stressed by the regional conflict and diverse views on the relationship with the different peoples that inhabit the territory. Some filmmakers like Amos Gitaifrom the fictional and Avi Mograbi in the documentary record, they have been producing since the ’80s of the last century. His films have been seen at the main Argentine festivals, and some of them have been released on commercial billboards. Gitai is recognized for movies like free zone starring Natalie Portman and promise land, among many others. For his part, Mograbi, a documentary filmmaker with a personal and incisive style, was on different occasions in our country, and his films have been seen in many cycles dedicated to his work. Among others, they stand out How I learned to overcome my fear and love Ariel Sharon (1997), Happy Birthday Mr Mograbi (1999) and Z32 (2008).

Amos Gitai, one of Israel’s most relevant contemporary filmmakers

Shortly after them, in the mid-1990s, an absolutely particular filmmaker made his debut, owner of a rare comedy record in today’s cinema: Elijah Suleiman. With only 4 feature films he is considered a world figure. So much divine intervention (2002) as suddenly paradise (2019) were released in our country.

Already in this century, very diverse filmmakers have renewed Israel’s cinema, such as the documentary filmmaker Yoav Shamirwho presented his films checkpoint (2003) and Five days (2005) at the BAFICI and Mar del Plata festivals; Ari Folman Golden Globe winner with Waltz with Bashir (2008), which was also seen in our country, a particular docu-fiction made with animation techniques based on his own experience as a soldier; Navad Lapidwhose movie Police (2011) won the BAFICI and his latest film, synonyms (2019) won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. In our country there have also been known films of They were Korillin What The visit of the band (2007) and the enemy within (2015).

Ari Folman, central figure of Israeli cinema of this century

Thanks to seret-festival In Argentina you will be able to see the most recent Israeli production and see the work of directors who turn to different genres and styles, taking on issues that are less known internationally. An interesting fact is that among the feature films that are presented there is parity between female directors and male directors, and that a large proportion are first or second films. This makes it possible to find a trace of what is new being filmed in Israel.

The Seret International Festival began in London ten years ago as an initiative of three Israeli women: Anat Koren, Odelia Haroush and Patty Hochman. A decade later, it is the largest Israeli Film Festival in the world. “There is so much culture, dialogue and knowledge going around, that we need to share that content with the world,” explained Hochmann, artistic director of the festival, who assures that the films chosen for this first version in Argentina have the focus of revealing a multiculturalism, in addition to of the inclusion of Israeli society. “We want to represent a diversity of cinema and, on the other hand, a special look, in relation to the fact that seven films are directed by women.”

Avi Mograbi, outstanding documentary filmmaker of the recent Israeli production

Programming

In its first Argentine edition Seret presents in its opening function the film golden voices from Evgeny Romanian, which will be released soon in theaters across the country. There, in the key of a dramatic comedy, the first months of a Russian-Jewish couple arriving in Israel are told. They, like several thousand others, emigrated from the USSR in the months after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Víctor and Raya are over 60 years old and have dedicated their lives to dubbing films in the Soviet Union. Víctor was recognized in his country, because he has given his voice to a large number of world cinema stars. Arriving in another country where they do not speak the language, where there is no interest in what they know how to do, and where the jobs they can get are marginal and border on some kind of crime, it is not an easy situation. This has an impact on the personal feelings, frustrations, illusions and desires of Víctor and Raya, which brings to light the crisis that the problems – many times silenced – resulting from the migration situation suffered by millions of people.

The film recounts, in the key of a dramatic comedy, the first months of a Russian-Jewish couple who arrive in Israel.

They will also be part of the program it wasn’t love from Maya Sarfatywinner at the DocAviv Film Festival for Best Documentary; The forgiveness from Guy Amir and Hanan Savvyonand Sublease directed by eytan fox. Another of the outstanding films will be Asiafrom Ruthy Pribarwhich premiered in Argentina and won the Best Actress award for Shira Hass (unorthodox) at the Tribeca Film Festival, in addition to being considered the best film of the year by the Israeli Film Academy.

To the 14 feature films it is important to add the series of short films 100 meters away. They are 12 pieces made by outstanding filmmakers in real time in the hardest moments of social isolation. For Patty Hochmann “these short films are a reflection of the challenges we have had to live with over the last two years”.

The star of Unorthodox returns in this moving portrait of a mother-daughter relationship in dire circumstances that won Best Director, Best Actress and Best Cinematography at the Tribeca Film Festival, as well as 9 honors from the Israeli Film Academy, including that of Best Film.

They are productions with solid fictional scripts based on very different situations, which have been experienced by millions of people during quarantine. There are local problems such as cultural distances, religious differences or racial and xenophobic issues, between marginal subjects of urbanity in Israel, as occurs in please behave from Maor Zguri; the loves and heartbreaks in the distance (Long distance from asaph polonsky); and the remarkable piece of sigal avin Behind the door (behind the door) where the fear of contagion that we live in the world acquires borders close to terror.

Other films that will be presented at the seret-festival will be the comedy of Branch Burshtein, A groom for my wedding; the documentary Menachem Begin: Peace and War; and some productions that have had an important run on world billboards such as The Berlin Pastry Chef, Between two worlds, Harassment, the promised wife and The testament.

In this comedy, after her fiancé calls off the wedding a month before it is to take place, a woman hopes that God will send her a husband.

In addition to the face-to-face screenings in Buenos Aires, Rosario and Mendoza, and the online presentation for the entire country, the public will be able to enjoy question and answer sessions with some of the directors of the festival’s films.

*Seret Argentina 2022 will be held, in person at the Cinépolis Recoleta, Mendoza and Rosario theaters, and also in online format for all of Argentina, giving the possibility that the films can be seen and enjoyed during the eight days that the event lasts. festival.

