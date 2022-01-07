The best Italian companies to work in

In 2021 LinkedIn had presented the Top Companies Italia 2021, a ranking of the 25 companies that, according to the social network of business meetings, “offer the best career prospects” in Italy. In the first place stood out Understanding St. Paul. But there is another ranking, this time drawn up by ‘Great Place to Work‘, which has been preparing this special ranking for 20 years, but dedicated only to Italian companies.

The best Italian companies to work for according to Great Place to Work Italia

For the 20th consecutive year ‘Great Place to Work Italia’ awarded the winning companies of the ranking of the best companies to work for in Italy: they took part in the survey 128 reality, of these have been awarded 50. Obviously, the respective collaborators thought about voting: 53,610 in all.

The employees were asked questions on various aspects (credibility, respect, fairness, pride and cohesion), while the companies were divided into 4 sub-rankings organized according to the number of employees themselves.

Here is the top 10:

MSD Italy (biotechnology and pharmaceutical products): 860 employees; American Express Italy (financial services and insurance): 1,100 employees; AbbVie Italy (biotechnologies and pharmaceuticals): 1,614 employees; DHL Express (Transportation / Transport & storage): 2,189 employees; Hilton (hospitality / Hotel – Resort): 800 employees; ConTe.it (financial services and insurance / auto insurance): 599 employees; Micron Semiconductor Italy (Manufacturing and Production / Electronics): 522 employees; DHL Global Forwarding Italy SpA (transport): 595 employees; Eli Lilly Italia Spa (biotechnology and pharmaceuticals / biotechnology): 1,136 employees; Tetra Pak Packaging Solutions SpA (manufacturing and production): 976 employees

The top 10 companies according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn presented the Top Companies Italy 2021, a ranking of the 25 companies that, according to the social network of business meetings, “offer the best career prospects” in Italy. Here are the top ten companies that were best able to respond to the Covid challenge (here is a general picture of how training has changed in the pandemic).

