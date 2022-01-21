“The best I’ve ever had”

Miralem Pjanic is back to talk about Juventus and of Massimiliano Allegri. He did so in an interview that aired via a space on Twitter, and the topics covered were different. When asked who was the best coach ever in his career, the midfielder of the Besiktas, who played in Juventus for four years (3 with the Leghorn and one with Sarri), he has declared: “Allegri is the best coach I’ve ever had. I’ve made huge strides with him. It made me a stronger player by showing me how to see football in another way. We understood each other perfectly. The three years with him have been fantastic years. We won everything with Juve, even reaching the final of Champions League. Even if we didn’t manage to win it, get to the final playing memorable games, win the championship of A league, the Italian Cup and the Super Cup it was crazy. We were a great team with a great coach“. There was no shortage of praise for Luis Enrique: “He was the one who wanted me at all costs in Italy. I saw something special in him. Even though we unfortunately only worked one season together, it was a great year. Also Sarri And Spalletti they are two great coaches“.