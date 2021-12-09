The best laptops for play and work of 2021, Everyeye Awards

The longest year for the hardware industry is finally coming to an end. In twelve months of generalized shortage, with video cards and consoles that are still in hiding and prices to say the least exorbitant, a market in full health seems to have been that of notebooks. The situation on the desktop side has made these devices essential not only on the move or in well-sectored contexts, but also for users exhausted by waiting.

From this point of view, fortunately, it has been a year full of proposals, more or less innovative or convenient, but dozens of really good products have come out. Which are the best of the lot? Let’s sum it up and find out together in our episode of Everyeye Awards dedicated to the best notebooks of 2021, remembering that the prices indicated refer to products sold and shipped by Amazon Italy or from the manufacturer’s website.

Best Gaming Notebook

It was not really possible to start from other segments. Our best mobile gaming device, which manages to integrate a decent degree of portability, despite the atypical 16-inch diagonal, and good performance is the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, configurable on the official website and currently in promotion starting from € 1574.10 with pre-applied discount with coupon LNVNOV30 and further savings for university students. The data sheet tells us about a notebook equipped with a large IPS display with WQXGA resolution and refresh rate up to 165 Hz, therefore also ideal for high framerate sessions.

To power it, we find an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, but you can save 200 euros by choosing the Ryzen 5 5600H in the configurator. At his side, the excellent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD. To unlock superior graphics solutions, it is necessary to apply an upgrade to the M.2 disk by choosing at least the 512 GB variant with a surcharge of 50 euros. At this point, by adding another 300 euros it will be possible to insert a RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 memory for a total already discounted of 1889.10 euros.

We talked about this specific configuration in our review of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, an extremely balanced laptop capable of meeting the needs of a heterogeneous audience.

Best Desktop Replacement

If the crown of King of Gaming in 2021 went to Lenovo, an honor could not be missing even for those who have made school in mobile gaming. Let’s talk about Asus and its line Republic of Gamers, which was able to churn out the best Desktop Replacement of the year, theAsus ROG Zephyrus S17, available on Amazon Italy at the price of 3899 euros with its incredible 17.3-inch anti-glare panel, 4K resolution up to 120 Hz and a configuration at the top of the category.

In fact, we are talking about a device equipped with a processor Intel Core i9-11900H and a 16GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The package is completed by 32 GB of DDR4 memory and 2TB of storage on M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD with exaggerated performance. We talked about this in our Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 2021 review, in which we laid bare the variant with a 165 Hz WQHD display. Its main peculiarity? The telescopic keyboard, of course, but one of the most interesting innovations of the package, compared to the first generation, concerns theimplementation of a webcam despite being a formally bezel-less device.

Best Budget Gaming Notebook

We have analyzed the most succulent solutions for quality gaming, but is it really necessary to exceed 1000 euros for a rewarding gaming experience? With the right tools, definitely not.

Our choice, in this segment, is theAcer Nitro 5 55KL, model that stops exactly at 999 euros, available sold and shipped by Amazon Italy. Its specifications are in the full mid-range and allow you to enjoy good performance in FullHD gaming through a 15.6-inch diagonal display with Refresh Rate up to 144 Hz. As for the data sheet, it is a device equipped with Intel Core i5-11300H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU from 4 GB. Not the most extreme solution on the market, but still a machine capable of guaranteeing a good fluidity in most of the most modern titles, thanks to a discrete video card compatible with the most modern technologies developed at NVIDIA, including the DLSS which allows to achieve massive framerate boosts without sacrificing video quality.

Best Ultrabook

We could not refrain from talking about it, even if technically it is a “LATE 2020” model. We refer to the MacBook Air M1, a device with a high technical value and, why not, also philosophical.

We also talked about it in our review of the MacBook Air M1: this is the first Apple product to arrive on the market with a proprietary processor developed on a 5 nanometer TSMC node, the Apple M1 Silicon chip which really convinced everyone, both in terms of performance and energy balance. A device with such high autonomy that the Marketing division of Apple thought it was a bug, as we told you in this curious anecdote about the MacBook Air M1. Literally snapped up, its success was nevertheless accompanied by a solid and constant availability on the shelves. Fortunately, in fact, it is still possible to buy with discreet ease the new MacBook Air on Amazon Italy for € 1009, although delivery within the holidays may not be guaranteed.

Better innovation

The mention of the year goes to Asus ROG Flow X13, an atypical ultrabook with extraordinary potential. Available on the official website at 3599 euros, it is certainly not a solution for all budgets but for such a curious notebook, the price is more than justified. We told you about its potential in our Asus ROG Flow X13 review. But how does it really stand out?

Well, we are facing a ultrabook weighing just 1.3 kg with magnesium alloy shell and thickness less than 2 cm. Under the keyboard, backlit, takes place a Ryzen 9 5890HS flanked by 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The graphics compartment instead has an integrated adapter, one NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB and an RTX 3080. No, it’s not a typo.

The ROG Flow can count on three degrees of graphics performance, thanks to the presence of a double internal configuration and an external box equipped with RTX 3080 and proprietary interface Asus ROG XG Mobile Interface which runs on PCIe 8x lanes. A rather compact and easy to carry additional box in all those contexts where you need that extra juice. For all other situations, let’s think about the gaming during a long train ride, the 1650 will be more than enough.

Best handyman

Our choice, in terms of notebooks “by battle“falls on a product with a configuration that is no longer exotic but still does not convince everyone at all. What better opportunity, therefore, to try to give it a little prominence? Let’s talk specifically about the recent solutions AMD APU, or processors also equipped with integrated graphics with good performance. Currently also in the 5000 Series, one of the most balanced solutions is certainly the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U APU.

You can find it under the body of theAcer Swift 3, available sold and shipped by Amazon Italy at 599 euros. The one proposed by Acer is not the first compact equipped with a Ryzen APU. Corrected the uncertainties of the first generations, the new Swift promises to keep the Ryzen 5 5500U at bay inside a small-sized body.

To show us its potential is a 14-inch FullHD IPS panel and the memory cut to which the advert refers is 8 GB of RAM and 512 of storage on NVMe SSDs. Thanks to its Vega 7 GPU it is possible to play in FullHD at 30 FPS on most of the titles currently on the market, as long as you make some compromises with the graphic details, waiting for the technology AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution take its course and spread, hopefully like wildfire, on the market.

The new AMD upsampling method, which we talked about in our FidelityFX Super Resolution test, could represent the keystone to allow you to push the framerate bar even higher on these devices which, thanks to the usually conservative diagonal , would allow us to more difficult to notice the deterioration of the image given by the most aggressive presets.

A look to the future

In the chaos of an increasingly fragmented and heterogeneous offer, clarifying the possible best proposals of the notebook market was a must, even if only for a decluttering end of year that many will also do indoors. But what awaits us in the immediate future? The big names in the sector are already warming up the engine ahead of the first appointment of the year, with Intel and AMD who confirmed their presence at CES 2022 together with NVIDIA.

Between indiscretions and more or less veiled confirmations, it could be the turn of the new desktop flagship of the green team, the chat RTX 3090 Ti, but there should also be room for new solutions Mobility. As for Intel, the mysterious object is called Alchemist and will be the first discrete video cards dedicated to Gaming of the blue giant in this new course with Raja Koduri at the helm. Will they be able to stand up to fierce and well-established competitors? Only the future will be able to tell, waiting to find out if there will also be room for any mobile gaming solutions.