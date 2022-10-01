The best leaders encourage self-care, what do you do for your well-being?

By: Xicoténcatl Morales Hurtado, CEO Advanced Management

“We want to eat what we want and then we are surprised and dismayed when our health collapses along the way. We want exercise for weight loss to happen quickly and easily with a plan that fits perfectly into our schedule.with these words John Eldredge warns about the subject that we will address today: the self care.

Becoming aware of the issue is not easy. The fast pace of life, the irregular working hours, the sleeplessness, the business trips and the hours of sleep that we end up owing each week make us think little (or almost nothing) about the way we manage our well-being. The multiple factors that fill the agenda of leaders mean that they have to solve activities in, shall we say, circumstances that many people would find unnerving.

Although it represents the center of all our tasks, health is a topic that we talk about superficially, let alone deliberately take an interest in promoting it with healthy daily practices.

By way of definition

Sarah Sanchisauthor of the medium online psychology, tells us: “Personal and emotional self-care is defined as the set of actions that a person undertakes for the benefit of their health and well-being. In reality, it is an innate quality of the human being whose main objective is to guarantee his survival and, with it, that of his family and social group. We call the set of actions that we carry out around our personal care ‘habits of life’».

What we do before, during and after our responsibilities in the office or company speaks volumes about how much attention we are giving this matter. Statistics in Mexico suggest that stress levels are increasingly higher in the population, not to mention in people who carry out managerial activities. Only on the official page of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), we read this data: «75% of Mexicans suffer from fatigue due to work stress, surpassing countries such as China and the United States.

The questions that we could ask in this regard are: do we lack time to dedicate a period of our day to cultivating better habits? Are we attentive to the damage that work stress generates in our well-being? Do we really believe that the accumulation of activities by solving will help us enjoy better health? How would you answer these questions today?

In the opinion of the cited author, «Personal and emotional self-care has become an aspect to be taken into account as a determining factor of one’s own physical, psychological and emotional health. The habits we adopt will condition our general health. They interact with each other conditioning our physical, mental and emotional state. We can differentiate between healthy lifestyles versus toxic lifestyles.”

key measures

If this is true, what measures can we suggest to consider self-care as an essential part of our routine? I believe that today business leaders are playing an increasingly relevant role in their environments. As employers, managers, business owners, holders of various positions, departments and commissions, your work is crucial. At the same time, it is highly attacked by psychosocial risks that can undermine its performance and productivity in record time.

There is no precise formula to promote self-care, but there are many indicators that we are on the right track. The mechanics of leaders who frequently follow healthy practices are very similar:

Take care of your hours of sleep and rest. They try to take “getaways” to open places that connect them with nature or allow them to encourage outdoor activities.

Practice suspending tasks at times when pressure can lead them to make bad decisions, affect teamwork or interfere with the organizational climate of their firm.

Your food intake is balanced. It includes a sufficient amount of antioxidants, vitamins or fresh food that provides them with the necessary nutrients to maintain an adequate physical balance.

They have monitoring and control of stressThey seek professional advice to identify psycho-affective resources to stop fatigue or exhaustion (which is producing negative emotions).

They recognize their limits and know when to stop. If possible, they take vacations two or three times a year, without feeling guilty about “not being at work”.

When they rest, they don’t run to the opposite side of sedentary lifestyle or extreme inactivity. They resort to the practice of some artistic, sports or recreational discipline.

If these tasks are difficult for you, you could think of others that are within your reach. The important thing is to seriously question yourself: what are you doing for your well-being?

