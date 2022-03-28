The best leg exercises if you are between 20 and 40 years old

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), staying physically active could prevent up to five million deaths a year. Physical activity ensures the healthy growth and development of young people and helps prevent many chronic diseases such as diabetes or depression. This is the reason why you should not follow a sedentary lifestyle, but instead incorporate some sport into your daily routine.

Therefore, if you create the habit of performing certain simple exercises that will not take up too much time, in addition to feeling more energetic and with a better physical appearance, you will be able to avoid the development of serious pathologies, improving your quality of life.

Training

In addition to allowing you to get in shape, they prevent some pathologies that appear more frequently in a sedentary lifestyle

Here are the four steps of the daily workout to strengthen the legs that can be done at home without needing anything more than a little motivation and will.

Cardio

Cardio exercises are called this because they strengthen the most important muscle in the body: the heart. This is the way to maintain cardiovascular health and prevent the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries as one ages. The key to cardio is to make a moderate but continuous effort, such as when running, dancing or swimming, and to increase the intensity day after day of training. Devoting 30 to 40 minutes a day to walking or running at a good pace would be ideal to introduce this style of exercise into the routine.

Walking is a great exercise to improve health and counteract a sedentary lifestyle

High intensity

Unlike cardio, high intensity exercises focus on one part of the body (in this case the legs) and all the effort is concentrated in that area. It is the best way to prevent diseases such as osteoporosis, which weakens the bones, especially in women who reach a certain age. It consists of subjecting the body to very intense efforts for a short period of time in several repetitions. It is recommended to jump rope or run in one place for about thirty seconds, resting for ten, and so on for about five repetitions.

strength training

To control and strengthen the muscles it is necessary to include strength training in the exercise routine. A defined musculature prevents diseases such as arthritis and stops the pain caused by it. To perform these exercises correctly, you must start by controlling the movement technique and gradually add weight as the days go by and the body gets used to it. A good example to start with is doing squats, to which you can incorporate more and more weight little by little.

A woman squats carrying a dumbbell Antonio Diaz / iStock

Practice yoga

This discipline not only improves the flexibility and strength of the muscles, but also helps to relax and disconnect the mind, reducing the risk of suffering from anxiety or depression. The best thing about this practice is that the benefits it brings are appreciated from the first time you train, since you are much more relaxed and calm.





