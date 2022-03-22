The best looks from the Critics Choice Awards
James
19 mins ago
Entertainment 24 Views
Dozens of famous and beloved faces of the American seventh art walked the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards. One of them was
Lady Gaga (35 years old), who also attended the BAFTA Awards held in London a few minutes apart, How could he be in two places at once? His presence in both and we reveal it. photo call had a trick
1 of 10
Selena Gomez
The young actress and singer dazzled at the photocall with a
intense red dress created by louis vuitton. Selena brought the glamor of old Hollywood to the gala, and her dress suited her perfectly, from the detail of the cape to the design of her chest and waist. Spectacular.
gtres
2 of 10
Kristen Stewart
Simple but brilliant. This is how the actress wanted to go to the Film Critics Awards in Los Angeles, with a
dress created with metallic thread with touches of sparkles and in ecru, signed by Dolce & Gabbana, which gave it an innocent yet elegant air. She was also right with her wavy hair to one side.
gtres
3 of 10
Lady Gaga
The singer and actress confused the public and her fans because she was on both the BAFTA and Critics Choice red carpets, how did she do it? She didn’t have to take any plane. So that the celebrities who attended the BAFTA Awards and who were also invited to the US Film Critics Awards could attend this second event, two ceremonies were held, one in London, at the Savoy Hotel, and another in Los Angeles, in the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, which were simulcast. That was the trick.
For this second event, Gaga
opted for a sensual dress signed by Gucci in gold and black tones. Its wide neckline and its crystal applications in the belly area stand out.
gtres
4 of 10
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett
The couple of actors posed very united before the media. will bet on
a Dolce & Gabbana suit that combined black and chocolate brown. His look It was very much in keeping with his wife’s metallic dress, which was surprising for looking spectacular with a kind of jeweled diadem on her head.
gtres
5 out of 10
Kirsten Dunst
The actress wore a
ice blue silk Faille Couture dress and jeweled brooches from Julie de Libran Paris. She was the simplest of the gala, although that blue color was very flattering with her blonde hair.
gtres
6 of 10
Serena Williams
Once again, the tennis player
he chose Versace as his signature signature to dazzle on the red carpet. The athlete marked her figure with a silver design that drew attention to the detail of her voluminous silk tail on one side of her hip.
gtres
7 of 10
Jared Leto
The actor put, as always, his distinctive touch with
a sand colored suit by Gucci. the style of the house The Italian style fits perfectly with the personality of the artist, who always brings his dose of color and eclectic essence to the most important red carpets in the world of cinema.
gtres
8 of 10
Mandy Moore
The composer and actress attended the gala with
a dream dress signed by Elie Saab. Transparencies, infinite neckline, chiffon, and embedded rhinestones throughout the body, the design of the Lebanese fashion designer was one of the most commented and applauded of the night.
gtres
9 out of 10
Halle Berry
Dolce&Gabbana was one of the firms most chosen by the actors and actress to attend the great event of the North American Film Critic. Halle Berry did not want a dress and attended in
black velvet suit and corset design top in white.
gtres
10 out of 10
venus williams
Like her sister Serena, Venus too
he opted for the silver-metallic hue and a Versace design to step on the red carpet. Both are very close friends of Donatella Versace and therefore whenever they have occasion they wear her famous brand around the world.
gtres
