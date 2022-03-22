The best looks from the Critics Choice Awards

3 of 10

Lady Gaga



The singer and actress confused the public and her fans because she was on both the BAFTA and Critics Choice red carpets, how did she do it? She didn’t have to take any plane. So that the celebrities who attended the BAFTA Awards and who were also invited to the US Film Critics Awards could attend this second event, two ceremonies were held, one in London, at the Savoy Hotel, and another in Los Angeles, in the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, which were simulcast. That was the trick.

For this second event, Gaga opted for a sensual dress signed by Gucci in gold and black tones. Its wide neckline and its crystal applications in the belly area stand out.

gtres