The best looks from the Oscars 2022 after-parties

The Oscars 2022 have left us with more than one moment to remember and others to forget. From the fantastic performance of Beyonce or the happy faces of Jessica Chastain that have gone viral to the unfortunate incident starring Will Smith, there is no doubt that the first Oscars of the ‘new normal’ are going to go down in history. But the great night of the cinema does not stop there. It is true that the red carpet of the Oscars is possibly the most anticipated of the year (and that, on this occasion, it has left us looks as epic as Zendaya’s), but when the Academy Awards close, the famous ‘ after-parties’ where the uninvited go to see the broadcast of the awards and many of those attending the gala once the event is over and with a second look that, on many occasions, surpasses the first.

The Two more important parties are the one organized by the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ and the one celebrated by the singer Elton Johnin which it awards its prizes against AIDS and that yesterday celebrated its 30th edition. On its red carpets we have seen Sophie Turner pass by with her husband Joe Jonas (who confirmed pregnancy in the most fucking Rihanna style), Kim Kardashian (who by the way, he coincided with Julia Fox, Kanye’s ex, at the same party), Kendall Jenner, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Hailey Bieber, Suki Waterhouse, Natalie Portman, Rebel Wilson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Poppy Delevingne… We review all her outfits so you don’t lose detail, what look do you prefer?