The best looks from the post-Oscar party

After the spectacular red carpet of the 94th edition of the Oscars, the celebrities did not want to miss the party that the magazine organizes year after year Vanity Fair. The Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, has been the place chosen to celebrate this exclusive event in which celebrities have made an impact with their outfits.

The couple formed by Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, the Kardashian sisters or a spectacular Anya Taylor-Joy have captured all eyes with their dazzling looks that have made a difference. These have been the most outstanding outfits on the blue carpet.





sandra arbat

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have caused a sensation with their looks. The actress has shown off her maternity curves with a red dress from Louis Vuitton, her signature signature. The Briton was radiant in a long-sleeved, high-neck design that had the body cinched to the waist, with a full skirt. A color to match her red hair that she, on this occasion, pulled back into a polished ponytail.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the party organized by Vanity Fair) Evan Agostini/AP

For his part, the singer made a difference with a groundbreaking tuxedo with detail of paillettes in a jacket and pants, a choice that followed the trend of guests who break with the classic tuxedo, like Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Kim Kardashian has been one of the great protagonists of the party with a tight blue Balenciaga dress that ended in a large train. The businesswoman has not left indifferent with her decision to pose on the red carpet with sunglasses with silver frames.

Kim Kardashian at the party organized by Vanity Fair Evan Agostini/AP

Kendall Jenner has copied her sister Kim her pose with sunglasses. The model has appeared on the red carpet with a spectacular black dress with a lot of volume from Balenciaga.

Kendall Jenner at the party organized by Vanity Fair) Evan Agostini/AP

Anya Taylor-Joy has relied on Dior, a firm for which she is an ambassador, to succeed with a black transparent chiffon dress with a corset-type bustier and tulle skirt. She finished her look with a makeup with prominence for her lips and a fishnet headdress.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the party organized by Vanity Fair Evan Agostini/AP

Zendaya has shone in a black tuxedo, with the long jacket and pants flarewhich he has combined with a fuchsia pink shirt and black tie.

Zendaya at the party organized by Vanity Fair Frazer Harrison / AFP

Kristen Stewart has brought out her sexiest side in a Chanel dress with a dizzying neckline, jewel buttons and a bow.

Kristen Stewart at the party organized by Vanity Fair) PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Pedro Almodóvar, with a total look black with a blue bow on the lapel of the jacket in memory of Ukrainian refugees.

Pedro Almodóvar at the party organized by Vanity Fair Frazer Harrison / AFP

Jessica Alba, very pretty in a navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera, with mesh effect fabric on the body, corset style, and with a voluminous ankle-length skirt.

Jessica Alba at the party organized by Vanity Fair DANNY MOLOSHOK / Reuters

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have been one of the most stylish couples. The actress has made an impact with a moss green design by Christian Dior. A dress in a different color at this party in which she has clearly dominated black, which stood out for its Hellenic style and gold headband. For her part, her husband has preferred a total look black.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied at the party organized by Vanity Fairk DANNY MOLOSHOK / Reuters

Sienna Miller has opted for an Armani Privé that mixed satin fabric with rhinestones. The actress has posed with a different design, with an asymmetrical body and details of cut out and a pareo skirt with a front opening.

Sienna Miller at the party organized by Vanity Fair) PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Hailey Bieber has reappeared after suffering a stroke in a stunning sand-tone dress by Saint Laurent, with gathers in the neckline and skirt area that stylized her silhouette and detail of cut outs on the abdomen, with a brooch in bronze color.

Hailey Bieber at the party organized by Vanity Fair DANNY MOLOSHOK / Reuters

Camila Morrone has literally shone with a dress studded with silver sequins that has captured all eyes for her back in the air.

Camila Morrone at the party organized by Vanity Fair PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Sofía Vergara has been faithful to her style with a dress with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette by Mark Zunino. the actress of modern-family She has not surprised with this type of design made of chiffon that she usually wears on the red carpet, but we have to admit that this style suits her very well, as well as the cream color that favors her skin.

Sofia Vergara at the party organized by Vanity Fair DANNY MOLOSHOK / Reuters

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have posed on the red carpet in classic black and white tuxedos.

Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at the party organized by Vanity Fair= Frazer Harrison / AFP

Suki Waterhouse has joined the feather craze in a dusty gray sweetheart gown by Alexandre Vauthier, replete with paillettes and feather detail at the bottom of the skirt.

Suki Waterhouse at the party organized by Vanity Fair DANNY MOLOSHOK / Reuters

Chrissy Teigen made an impact in an asymmetrical dress with metallic sequins by Georges Hobeika, with a flattering strapless neckline, an opening in the abdomen and a semi-transparent skirt that exposed her legs.

Chrissy Teigen at the party organized by Vanity Fair Evan Agostini/AP

Emily Ratajkowski has worn a striking Armani Privé ensemble, made up of an orange bustier that exposed her cleavage and a black sequin skirt with a front opening.

Emily Ratajkowski at the party organized by Vanity Fair Evan Agostini/AP

Katie Holmes has opted for a simple black design with openings in the abdomen, one of the great trends of the year that has triumphed at this party.

Katie Holmes at the party organized by Vanity Fair Frazer Harrison / AFP

Vanessa Hudgens has resorted to the infallible black, the color that she had previously worn on the red carpet, for this exclusive event. The actress has opted for a design with a strapless neckline that stood out for its details of paillettes and the skirt full of chiffon that provided the romantic touch.

Vanessa Hudgens at the party organized by Vanity Fair DANNY MOLOSHOK / Reuters

Rita Ora has also stayed true to her quirky style with a Miss Sohee design. A strapless dress with embroidered rhinestones on the neckline that she has combined with a kimono with puffed sleeves and an oriental print.

Rita Ora at the party organized by Vanity Fair) Evan Agostini/AP

Nicky Hilton has boasted of pregnancy with a dress in the purest Marilyn Monroe style in Gentlemen prefer blondes. Paris’s sister was radiant in an elegant dress with a strapless neckline and a bow at the back that ended in a train.

Nicky Hilton at the party organized by Vanity Fair Evan Agostini/AP

Poppy Delevingne has joined the fashion of cut outs in a form-fitting black dress with a high neckline and metallic details on the cutouts in the shape of a circle by Christopher Kane.