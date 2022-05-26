The best looks of Cannes 2022: from Diane Kruger to Kristen Stewart

The red carpet of Cannes Film Festival It continues to be a true display of the most spectacular gala looks and celebrities bet on everything. the actresses Diana Kruger, Kristen Stewart, Bella Hadid, Lea Seydoux Y Cara Delevingne are some of the last stars that paraded through the red carpet and razed with their outfits.

Diane Kruger in red for Oscar de la Renta

The actress and model Diane Kruger brought all the elegance and majesty to Cannes with a spectacular red dress signed by Oscar de la Rentawith halter neck embellished with a golden jewel and a huge ruffled skirt that added volume.

Diane Kruger stunned in her red dress at Cannes. (Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/POOL)

He combined the piece with a pair of jewel-tone gold sandals Y reddish makeup on her eyes and lips to match the dress. The loose hair combed with waves was the finishing touch of the careful styling.

Diane Kruger was one of the most photographed on the last day of Cannes. (Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Hand in hand with her partner, actor Norman Reedus, she was one of the most photographed of the day.

Kristen Stewart in a mini top and Chanel pants

After dazzling on his arrival in Cannes with crop top of rhinestones and a long white skirt, Kristen Stewart echoed her rebellious and relaxed style with a trouser look signed by Chanel, a brand of which she is an ambassador.

Kristen Stewart surprised in Cannes with a look with pants (Photo: REUTERS / Eric Gaillard). For: REUTERS

The details? combined a black corset-style top with beaded buttons and dark gray tweed pants, a symbol of the French house. She wore matte black fishmouth shoes, her hair in a bun, and an elegant star choker. The final complement? A pair of black sunglasses.

Kristen Stewart chose a pair of Chanel pants for her step on the Cannes red carpet. (Photo: EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO/POOL)

Bella Hadid wore a vintage Versace

Every year, Bella Hadid is one of the most anticipated guests at the Cannes Film Festival, and in this latest edition she did not disappoint: she appeared with a Versace vintage dress from the 1987 collectionwhat the Italian designer had created especially for the singer austrian opera Helga Dernesch.

Bella Hadid wore a Vintage Versace dress at Cannes. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw) For: REUTERS

The model is from neckline straplesshave a draped appliqué with lots of volume at the waist and ends in a velvet skirt, all in black. Hadid combined it with matching stilettos and a majestic updo, shadows smokey eyes on the eyelids and dangling silver hoops with rhinestones.

Cara Delevingne: transparencies and tail XL

The model Cara Delevingne usually stands out in every event she attends and this was no exception. Accompanied by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmainhit with a black dress with crossed straps and transparent sectors with an important velvet train.

Cara Delevingne surprised in Cannes with a dress with transparencies and tail. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe) For: REUTERS

Sumo semi-transparent glovesone of the fashionable whims of the moment, and a tight updo.

Léa Seydoux: rubberized look and cape

After sweeping her arrival at Cannes with a look of glitter and transparencies, the actress Léa Seydoux once again surprised in one of the last days of the festival with a sensuall black dress with rubberized corset and skirt with cut XL.

Léa Seydoux opted for a rubberized dress with a cut and cape. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw) For: REUTERS

The design also includes a layer to toneone of the trending phenomena, and combined it with black sandals and silver hoops.

Cannes continues for a few more days: more luxury fashion bets are coming.

