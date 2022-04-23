Entertainment

THE BEST LOOKS OF JULIA ROBERTS

ABCCannes International Film Festival 2016

In an impressive black dress with a bardot neckline, the actress He took over from the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to exude glamor with a design made of chiffon signed by Armani Prive.

Julia Roberts during the Cannes International Film Festival 2016

Toronto International Film Festival 2018

The outfit she wore for this important festival is simply spectacular and elegant, a sophisticated proposal thanks to the detail glittery wearing shirt lapels and black cape.

Julia Roberts during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Veuve Clicquot Polo Shirt 2019

Dresses and any other polka dot garment never go out of style and every season celebrities surprise us with their outfits, one of them is Julia Roberts who conquered with this youthful jumpsuit by Michael Kors.

Julia Roberts at the Polo Veuve Clicquot 2019

Golden Globe Awards 2019

The actress of ‘Pretty Woman’ stomped on the red carpet of the Golden Globes with an amazing look by Stella McCartney that consisted of cropped pants matching a nude blouse with a train.

Julia Roberts at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Images: Classes

