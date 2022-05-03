The best looks of Met Gala stars
Considered by many to be the biggest fashion night of the year, the Met Gala is always guaranteed to produce looks that will turn heads.
The annual fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) took place on Monday. This year, the guests had to comply with the theme “In America: an anthology of fashion”.
Emma Chamberlain
Megan Thee Stallion
Hailey Bieber
Emma Stone
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Billie Eilish
Vanessa Hudgens
Jared Leto
Shawn Mendes
Michelle Yeoh
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kaia Gerber
Janelle Monae
Sebastian Stan
Anderson .Paak
Winnie Harlow
Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley
Mindy Kaling
Camila Cabello
hillary clinton