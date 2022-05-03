The best looks of Met Gala stars

Considered by many to be the biggest fashion night of the year, the Met Gala is always guaranteed to produce looks that will turn heads.

The annual fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) took place on Monday. This year, the guests had to comply with the theme “In America: an anthology of fashion”.

Emma Chamberlain





Megan Thee Stallion





Hailey Bieber





Emma Stone





Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds









Billie Eilish





Vanessa Hudgens





Jared Leto





Shawn Mendes





Michelle Yeoh





Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner





Sarah Jessica Parker





Kaia Gerber





Janelle Monae





Sebastian Stan





Anderson .Paak





Winnie Harlow





Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley





Mindy Kaling





Camila Cabello





hillary clinton