Entertainment

The best looks of Met Gala stars

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Considered by many to be the biggest fashion night of the year, the Met Gala is always guaranteed to produce looks that will turn heads.

The annual fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) took place on Monday. This year, the guests had to comply with the theme “In America: an anthology of fashion”.

Emma Chamberlain


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Megan Thee Stallion


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Hailey Bieber


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Emma Stone


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds


The best looks of Met Gala stars


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Billie Eilish


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Vanessa Hudgens


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Jared Leto


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Shawn Mendes


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Michelle Yeoh


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Sarah Jessica Parker


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Kaia Gerber


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Janelle Monae


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Sebastian Stan


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Anderson .Paak


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Winnie Harlow


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Mindy Kaling


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Camila Cabello


The best looks of Met Gala stars

hillary clinton


The best looks of Met Gala stars

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

From the terrace: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, shook the net

5 mins ago

10 beauty gifts for Mother’s Day

7 mins ago

The best looks of Met Gala stars

9 mins ago

Karol G shook the network with a tight body

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button