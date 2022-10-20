Entertainment

The best looks of the Second Annual Gala of the Academy Museum

This Saturday, October 15, the Second Annual Gala of the Academy Museum at the Los Angeles Film Academy Museum. Although it began to take place last year, movie stars eagerly awaited it, as well as the public who wanted to see her elegant looks.

George and Amal Clooney, Selena Gomez, Jessica Chastain and Julia Roberts were some of the artists who walked the red carpet.

Academy Museum Gala 2022
George and Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts and Amber Valletta.

The red carpet of the Second Annual Gala of the Academy Museum

George and Amal Clooney They have been together since they arrived. He in a total black look and she in a long green and cream dress with a sweetheart neckline by Del Core.

Julia Roberts opted for black and white with an outfit by Thom Browne. For your part Amber Valletta She wore a two-tone dress.

Academy Museum Gala 2022
Rebel Wilson, Alexandra Daddario, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

rebel wilson She turned heads in a knee-length black dress with a plunging neckline. Alexandra Daddario on the contrary, he leaned towards white.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner combined their styles by Louis Vuitton.

Academy Museum Gala 2022
Jessica Chastain, Eiza Gonzalez and Glenn Close.

Jessica Chastain dazzled in an Oscar de la Renta dress.

eiza Gonzalez She left everyone shocked with a red dress that marked her curves by LaQuan Smith.

Glenn Close She opted for a sparkly black dress.

Academy Museum Gala 2022
Diego Boneta, Selena Gomez and Lily Collins.

Diego Boneta, like George Clooney, went for Total black.

Selena Gomez He opted for jacket and pants, also all in black.

Lily Collins It was for a Dior dress.

