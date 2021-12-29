The best looks of the stars in 2021

As well as 2020, the 2021 was marked by the pandemic. However, the major events in the entertainment world have chosen not to give up live appearances, giving fashion addicted moments with a high level of glamor. From the red carpet of the Oscar to arrive in that of Cannes up to Venice Film Festival, 2021 has given many stars the opportunity to give their best. Let’s find out the better looks from the star of the 2021.

From the Oscars to the Golden Globes: the best looks of 2021

We go in stages. After skipping the 2020 live edition, the Academy Awards they did not want to give up the ceremony in attendance and the red carpet hosted many celebrities. Each in its own way, has dusted off the clothes of high fashion houses, restoring the glamorous allure to those in abstinence. Among the stars who have been able to dare in this 2021 starting from the red carpet of the Oscars stands out without a shadow of a doubt Zendaya. The actress of Euphoria, again at the cinema with Spider-Man: No Way Home, paid tribute to a Cher look by sporting a bright yellow cut-out dress by the Valentino maison. To enrich her precious look by Bulgari and sandals by Jimmy Choo. Also on the red carpet of the Oscars, another enchanting dress is that of Halle Berry. The actress opted for a cyclamen shade proposing a strapless tulle dress with sweetheart neckline by Dolce & Gabbana.

Also Laura Pausini she deserved her place among the most beautiful dresses of 2021. With her total black long dress, simple and elegant, she conquered the red carpet of the Academy Awards. The dress in question is by Valentino Haute Couture. Amanda Seyfried instead he proposed a strapless red pleated dress by Giorgio Armani Privé. In addition to the Oscars, the Golden Globes have also thought about organizing a ceremony in attendance. Among the most beautiful looks of the ceremony stands out that of Anya Taylor-Joy. The actress de The chess queen enchanted the cameras with an emerald green Dior dress.

Elle Fanning instead he proposed an aqua green dress with jewel details, a creation by Gucci. In the end Nicole Kidman she wore a total black long dress with gold decorations by Louis Vuitton.

From Cannes to Venice: the best looks of 2021

We arrive in France, precisely on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival held during the summer. On this occasion Bella Hadid has been able to capture world attention with a dress signed by Schiaparelli. The supermodel sported a cut-out dress with a maxi sculpture pendant that completes the bodice. Sharon Stone she showed off an enchanting dress with fairytale vibes by Dolce & Gabbana: pastel blue, the dress is made of tulle and features many embossed floral applications. Also Marion Cotillard has bewitched the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The most beautiful dress is the total silver one by Chanel.

From the French coast we pass to the Venetian lagoon. The Venice Film Festival was attended by many celebrities who left their mark. Zendaya this year she hasn’t given up any red carpet and, in the Lagoon, she opted for a nude effect draped dress by Balmain with a round neck by Bulgari. Jennifer Lopez joined Ben Affleck for the couple’s first public appearance wearing a total white long dress by Georges Hobeika. Penelope Cruz instead she showed off different outfits, but the most glamorous is the Chanel one in silver with lace embroidery and tulle skirt with candy pink edges. Kate Hudson set the Venice red carpet on fire with a total red dress with accentuated transparencies by Valentino. Kirsten Dunst instead he aimed at the sober total black with a creation by Armani Privé.

Dakota Johnson in Venice she wore Gucci, proposing a jeweled dress in a see-through style covered with fringes. Jessica Chastain instead he proposed an elegant red strapless long dress by Versace. Very elegant Vittoria Puccini, who wore a Valentino chiffon dress. Bianca Balti dazzled the red carpet with a bright yellow fluffy creation by Dolce & Gabbana.

From the Met Gala to the Rome Film Festival

We end with two more big events that brought celebrities to the red carpet. Stars of the caliber of Angelina Jolie. The actress presented Eternals, a Marvel movie in which she plays a superheroine and, for the occasion, she sported a long metallic gray strapless dress by Versace.

Jessica Chastain, after the experience in the lagoon, he reached the capital inaugurating the Festival with a shimmering two-tone creation by Gucci. Fiabesco is the dress sported by Giulia Cavaglià, with a romantic touch and signed by Ferdinand. We close with the best looks of 2021 arriving at the Met Gala 2021 held in September in New York. Among the best looks is that of Billie Eilish.

The singer paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe in an elegant champagne-colored dress by Oscar de la Renta. Also Gigi Hadid stole the show with a black & white strapless Prada sheath dress. In the end Kaia Gerber she chose simplicity with an elegant vintage dress by Oscar de la Renta.

READ ALSO: All the celebrities who have chosen dresses with the Pantone color of 2022