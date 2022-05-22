the best looks of the stars on the red carpet
Day after day, the red carpet of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is filled with leading actors, actresses and directors, as well as models and influencers who display their glamor and show off the new fashion trends in front of dozens of cameramen of the five continents.
Anne Hathaway, Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts, Woody Harrelson, Forest Witaker, Elle Fanning, Carla Bruni and Casey Affleck are some of the stars who during this week enjoyed the different screenings of what is considered the largest film show of the world.
This year, the festival left sanitary restrictions behind and opted, as it has done historically, for celebrations and glamour, but without forgetting the tragedy in Ukraine, a country that will have several opportunities to raise its voice.
In total, there are 21 films competing for the Palme d’Or. The jury, on this occasion, is chaired by French actor Vincent Landon and the award ceremony will take place on May 28.
The model and singer Carla Bruni attended the screening of the film Triangle of Sadness this Saturday (afp /)
Bruni wore a body-hugging lavender dress (ap /)
Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong pose in front of dozens of paparazzi before the screening of Armageddon Time (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/)
Always smiling, the actress finished off her look with stunning glasses (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/)
Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba arriving at the presentation of Three Thousand Years of Longing (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/)
The actors with director George Miller (Joel C Ryan/)
Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix at the presentation of Three Thousand Years of Longing (Joel C Ryan/)
Viola Davis in a yellow dress with half sleeves and a lot of volume
Indian actress and model Deepika Padukone
American model Jasmine Tookes
The model, actress and singer Kat Graham
Elle Fanning, in a pale pink Armani Privé dress
Lots of flowers for Aishwarya Rai
Spanish model Gala Gonzalez
Singer Tallia Storm
Australian actress Katherine Langford
American model Grace Elizabeth
Chinese influencer Jessica Wang
The model and influencer Leonie Hanne
French model Didi Stone
The also French model Cindy Bruna
South African model and actress Charlbi Dean Krieken at the premiere of Triangle of Sadness (ap /)
Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn wave to the cameras before the screening of Triangle of Sadness (ap /)
The actor Woody Harrelson, one of the protagonists of Triangle of Sadness, the film written and directed by Ruben Östlund (ap /)
LaDainian Crazy Thunder and Riley Keough, actor and director of War Pony during the presentation of the film (ap /)
French actress Celine Sallette before the screening of Triangle of Sadness (afp /)
The Israeli presenter Hofit Golan and the Spanish businessman Álvaro Núñez (afp /)
The German model Toni Garrn, in a very sensual suit (afp /)
The former model and member of the British aristocracy Lady Victoria Hervey (afp /)
The German influencer Leonie Hanne (afp /)
The Polish model Anja Rubik (afp /)