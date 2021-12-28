The best looks of the stars on the red carpets in 2021

We will also remember this of this 2021 that is drawing to a close: the restart of the fashion system and red carpet of the stars at the glamorous events that we had missed so much. Because, if in the previous year we had had to make a virtue of necessity by dreaming – in full pandemic – the clothes that celebrities wore on the sofa at home behind a computer screen, 2021 truly represented the year of creative redemption. First of all, that of the couturiers who were finally able to create custom made creations for the stars. Then, of course, the redemption of celebrities capable of creating their own narrative, which speaks for and through their own style: see for example Zendaya, who won the title of Fashion Icon 2021 at the CFDA Awards in New York. And finally, the redemption of the stylists, actors (co-stars) who from behind the scenes contributed to the success of the looks thanks to careful research and a meticulous styling process.

Not just Hollywood. Italy too hhe had moments of glory this year thanks to look of the stars on the red carpet of the 78th Venice Film Festival. Those who have followed the Festival will remember well: we awaited the release of Serena Rossi – godmother of this just past edition – on the starry carpet every evening. Always long, always princely and very elegant: from the Giorgio Armani Privé dresses to those by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, her styles were a constant surprise. It is also in the lagoon that Jennifer Lopez in a white dress by Georges Hobeika (accompanied by her boyfriend Ben Affleck) and the director Charlotte Gainsbourg made us dream more rock and shiny than ever in Saint Laurent. The sexiest? Zendaya’s look in Balmain with Bulgari jewels was an authentic 2021 fashion moment for the red carpet in Venice. Unforgettable.

What happened between Hollywood and New York this year? One of the most anticipated red carpets was certainly those of the 2021 Academy Awards, where Laura Pausini was also present in Valentino Haute Couture: the Italian singer had in fact only recently triumphed at the 2021 Golden Globes. And how can we forget all the glamor and all the extravagance spotted at the Met Gala last September? The annual charity evening organized by Anna Wintour in support of the Constume Institute of the Metropolitan Art Museum in New York led us to investigate the meaning of the looks, including the one (statement) with which Cara Delevingne took sides against patriarchy. In America: A Lexicon of Fashion was the theme of the edition, and the most difficult interpretation was undoubtedly that of Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga, whose red carpet look has contributed to a surge in searches for the balaclava on the net.

Finally, in addition to the starry carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, where we (also) appreciated the fluo trend proposed by Chiara Ferragni in Giambattista Valli, 2021 also consecrated the great return of the red carpets to single film premieres. There were two films we talked about a lot this year: the first, House of Gucci, has just been released in Italy, and has given us moments of style 100% Lady Gaga (the red Atelier Versace dress flaunted in Milan is undoubtedly one of them!). The second is expected on the big screen at the end of January 2022: to step into the shoes of Lady Diana, the historic royal personality around whom the events of Spencer, will be Kristen Stewart. Which in this 2021 that is coming to an end has given us the dream (of fashion) signed by Chanel.