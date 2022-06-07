the best looks of the third day

The 75th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival He is setting the bar very high. We could already see it at its opening ceremony with stars of recognized prestige within the audiovisual scene such as Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria or Rebecca Hall, among others. The expectations with this first ‘red carpet’ were so high that -without a doubt- it became one of the most anticipated, but it far exceeded them and without any inconvenience. It stood out -above all- for its wide stylistic variety with very elegant classic cut ensembles and, at the other extreme, some more risky ones that surprised more than one.

However, the magic that unfolded alongside that iconic red carpet still has a lot to offer. A) Yes, the second day of Cannes 2022 it was not left behind at all, on the contrary, it returned with a waste of sophistication at the hands of great celebrities along with spectacular outfits from the most renowned fashion brands in the world: Gucci, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana… It was clear that the famous were going to bet everything with their outfits.

Nevertheless, the third day of this mythical festival takes the finishing touch, or at least until now, because seen what has been seen it seems that every day more are overcome. celebrities of the size of Alessandra Ambrosio, Anne Hathaway or Julia Roberts They did not want to miss this special appointment. Of course, they became the undisputed protagonists of this third day. The impact of the Spanish top was also surprising Nieves Alvarezwho dazzled in a long silver sequin dress with a plunging ‘V’ neckline from the firm’s Spring/Summer collection elie saab.

Dresses with large structures, infarct transparencies, impossible openings, sequins… If we could summarize this red carpet we would say that it is a waste of glamor with all the most impressive trends of the season. At the same time, the bridal inspiration is surprising in some of the outfits that her magnificent guests wore as Hathaway, Leonie Hanne or Pamela Reif. While at the other end was the wonderful Julia Roberts in a very elegant black suit that fit her like a glove. Do not miss it, we show you the best looks that have been worn on this third day.