The best looks of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

This Wednesday, August 31, the Venice Film Festival will kick off its 79th edition, and different celebrities will walk the red carpet.

By Karen Huerta

This year, multiple artists from the world of entertainment will be seen walking the red carpet to the Palacio del Cine. Since last year, the Venice Film Festival has changed its rules, adapting to the new normal, so this year there will be no public either.

While we wait to see this year’s looks, we will remember the mythical outfits within the festival in past years.

Anne Hathaway in 2008, wore a spectacular dress with a structured empire cut model with flowers in different shades of blue, green and gray from the Versace firm.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga is always something to talk about, in 2018 the singer wore a pink Valentino Couture dress with feathers covered with feathers of the same color, she accompanied the design with a clean updo, respecting the essence of the long dress.

In the same year -2018- Cate Blanchett highlighted her elegance with a black velvet dress with a sweetheart neckline and shoulder pads with white feathers in the middle of her arms, this year she will surely impress us all with her new look, more, because now She is president of the jury.

At last year’s Film Festival, Georgina Rodríguez fascinated everyone with an elegant black ensemble with a corset top and flared suit pants, she gave her style by resting a jacket of the same color, superimposed on her shoulders.

