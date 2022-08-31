Entertainment

The best looks of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

This Wednesday, August 31, the Venice Film Festival will kick off its 79th edition, and different celebrities will walk the red carpet.

By Karen Huerta
instagram photos

This year, multiple artists from the world of entertainment will be seen walking the red carpet to the Palacio del Cine. Since last year, the Venice Film Festival has changed its rules, adapting to the new normal, so this year there will be no public either.

While we wait to see this year’s looks, we will remember the mythical outfits within the festival in past years.

Anne Hathaway in 2008, wore a spectacular dress with a structured empire cut model with flowers in different shades of blue, green and gray from the Versace firm.

The best looks of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

On the other hand, Lady Gaga is always something to talk about, in 2018 the singer wore a pink Valentino Couture dress with feathers covered with feathers of the same color, she accompanied the design with a clean updo, respecting the essence of the long dress.

In the same year -2018- Cate Blanchett highlighted her elegance with a black velvet dress with a sweetheart neckline and shoulder pads with white feathers in the middle of her arms, this year she will surely impress us all with her new look, more, because now She is president of the jury.

The best looks of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

At last year’s Film Festival, Georgina Rodríguez fascinated everyone with an elegant black ensemble with a corset top and flared suit pants, she gave her style by resting a jacket of the same color, superimposed on her shoulders.

It may interest you: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2022 VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

The 60-year-old influencer who is breaking stereotypes

The best looks of the Venice Film Festival (PHOTOS)

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Francisco de la Torre, Honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire

7 mins ago

This ranking of the 50 worst rappers in history is debating

8 mins ago

Lance Bass Reveals His Pick To Replace Justin Timberlake If He Doesn’t Have A Reunion *NSYNC

19 mins ago

What is the relationship between Meghan Markle and Scarlett Johansson

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button