The best looks on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival

The red carpet of the popular Cannes Film Festival is one of the most anticipated moments in this annual event of the film industry. Celebrities gather at the Festival Palace and parade in their best outfits to dazzle fans.

From Eva Longoria to Adriana Lima made people sigh with their elegant looks on the first day of this annual film event where it also takes advantage of presenting the latest international film titles among the most demanding critics and filmmakers.

The famous actress of Puerto Rican origin wore a semi-transparent black dress designed by Alberta Ferretti. This outfit stood out for its ruffles and sequins, in addition to the accessories with which she complemented: a black velvet choker and diamonds, as well as high-heeled shoes from the famous firm Aquazzura.

The famous stole glances at the annual event in France with a voluminous black silk outfit from Bottega Veneta. For the long-awaited premiere of “’Final Cut” she also wore a spectacular diamond and emerald necklace from the Bvlgari brand. Kate Young was her stylist, who has also worked with other celebrities like Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie.

The star of “Dead Girls Don’t Lie” shone at the Cannes Film Festival in a dazzling sequined dress from the well-known firm Prada. The costume captivated with a long train and a V-neckline, which the Austrian actress complemented with a silver necklace and earring, also with an elegant hairstyle and makeup focused on the eyes.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador wore two outfits as a member of the jury at the famous Cannes Film Festival. One of them was a set designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, with a flower print shirt and green flared pants. She completed this look with a Lucknow rose necklace, earrings, scarf and platform heels. She later appeared on the red carpet in a retro gold and black striped crop top and pants ensemble that she accessorized with a gold headband and chandelier earrings, she reported on Pinkvilla.

The famous 40-year-old model shone in Cannes in her maternity outfit. The famous woman who is expecting her third child paraded in a floor-length black dress with a large cut that highlighted her bulging belly. Accompanied by her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers, the famous she wore her look with strappy black heels and a simple yet elegant hairstyle.