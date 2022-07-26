The best looks presented by the greatest fashion designers!

What’s better than seeing iconic fashion houses like Chanel, Balenciaga or Alexandre Vauthier show off their new designs during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022? And again, as we all know, many celebrities are often seated in the front row of the various parades, with the most glamorous look. This year was certainly no exception. From Emma Watson’s relaxed but powerful shoulder at Schiaparelli to Naomi Watts’ classic black dress at Chanel, they all amazed! If you are a fan of haute couture fashion, discover the best looks spotted at this year’s event!

Paris Fashion Week 2022: The coolest runway looks

jean paul Gaultier

Olivier Rousteing’s highly anticipated collection for Jean Paul Gaultier exceeded all our expectations! In her signature style, Rousteing presented a wide variety of colors, sizes, shapes and ages on the catwalk. Kim Kardashian and North West were among the biggest celebrities to wear her new designs. Otherwise (although the idea was conceived long before the latest decisions in the United States), two models clutching their bellies served as a reminder that women’s reproductive rights are under attack, where many cast members reside.

Iris van Herpen

To celebrate her label’s 15th anniversary collection, Dutch designer and notorious futurist Iris van Herpen turned to the classics, more specifically Ovid’s poem Metamorphoses. Dubbed “Meta Morphism”, the various looks featured examine “ancient visions of Ovid’s mythology through modern themes of transhumanism, where man and technology exist in eternal fluctuation, allowing us to question who we are. are beyond our physical bodies,” according to the brand’s Instagram site. 3D printed embellishments, laser cut halos and translucent, upcycled poly chiffon – the collection was truly remarkable!

Balenciaga

For the second couture collection for the famous house, the creative director, Demna, took up more vintage codes, while developing his audacious and futuristic vision. Early looks reimagined the red carpet wetsuit in form-fitting neoprene and foil-finished tees, hanging them in crumpled purgatory. The latest pieces were gala dresses in a rainbow of colors, worn by the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Nicole Kidman, Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian.

Ronald van der Kemp

It’s already been 8 years since the Dutch designer Ronald van der Kemp established himself as the first ethical couture brand in the world! This season, too, it certainly delivered on its promise with enduring luxury in the form of floor-skimming coats and knee-high denim boots; starry jorts and cropped jackets, and lots of bold shoulder pads.

Paris Fashion Week 2022: The best celebrity looks

At Couture Week in Paris, attendees followed the advice, wearing head-to-toe black outfits adorned with hot pink hats and shoes, monochromatic neon pink suits and black tube tops paired with mini skirts. pastel pink skirts. There were also pink tulle dresses and hot pink handbags that looked like they were borrowed from the Mattel doll’s closet. Thanks to trends like color blocking, halo prints and dazzling garments, fashion has definitely taken on a more lively air in recent months. And the ‘street style’ at Paris Couture Week confirmed that the latest dopamine-inducing trend is Barbiecore.

For her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2022, North paid tribute to her father. The nine-year-old wore an oversized cobalt blue varsity jacket from the archives of Pastelle, Ye’s now-defunct streetwear line from the 2000s. of the 2008 American Music Awards). She teamed this piece with chunky black wedges, from the Balenciaga and Crocs collaboration, as well as black pants, a mini handbag and matching blue sunglasses.

Bella Hadid’s look reminiscent of the 20s, modernized by ultra-trendy bold glasses

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West dressed in Balenciaga

Julia Fox and her audacious and futuristic look, following the aesthetic of “Metamorphoses” during the show of Iris van Herpen