The best love movies to stream tonight

Struggle for a past love or daydreaming about the next crazy falling in love. Or, again, spending time with those we love: the partner, of course, but also friends. There are so many reasons to devote yourself to the vision of a romantic film. Especially on the day of Saint Valentine!









On the main streaming platforms the new releases they talk about couples and relationships never fail, yet the charm of a good old love movie it is always irresistible. For some, one of the best is the timeless Notting Hill (currently visible on Netflix), while others choose without hesitation Dirty Dancing (always on Netflix) or Pretty Woman (Disney +). Going on more recent releases, they are very successful Dog years And After (on Prime Video). The possibility of choice is not lacking: here are some of the best Love movie to be seen streaming to Saint Valentine.

Pride and Prejudice

Based on the novel by Jane Austenthis 2005 film is available on both Netflix be on Prime Video and tells the timeless love, even if tormented and misunderstood in its early stages, between the fascinating Mr Darcy and Lizzie Bennet.

Call me by your name

We are in 1983 ed helium17, forms a poignant and passionate bond with Oliver, assistant to the father. A story oflove and of formation unforgettable, available on Netflix.

Revolutionary Road

Kate Winslet And Leonardo Dicaprio are the protagonists of this 2009 film, in which a young couple from Connecticut risk everything to make a dream come true.

The beauty and the Beast

When it comes to romantic fairy talesthe Disney makes school: the history of The beauty and the Beast it has withstood the test of time well and is still one of the most exciting today. On Disney + there is the 2017 film with Emma Watson.

One Day

In this film, visible on PrimeEmma and Dexter spend a day together, the July 15, 1988and from that moment they intertwine a lifelong friendship. For the next twenty years, theirs every 15 July relationship is living a crucial moment.