The best makeup and hairstyles of the Oscars 2022

Wavy waves with a casual effect and makeup in satiny copper tones were the choice of Penelope Cruz as the ideal complement for the Chanel dress, which took 680 hours of work and has 8,000 embroidered elements on the neck.

We are obsessed with Jada Pinkett Smith’s makeup. The green eyeliner in the water line of the lower eyelid is the sure hit to give intensity to the eyes. The finishing touch? XL lashes that never fail.

We are clear that Zendaya dominates the red carpets to perfection, because she is always ready to grab all the spotlights and of course this time was no exception. An intact and polished makeup in metallic tones made her shine even more with her Valentino outfit.

An ultra glam makeup and a high ponytail with loose strands in front were Jessica’s choice.

to complement her Gucci dress.

For this 94th edition of the Oscars, Kirsten opted for a Christian Lacroix dress, leaving aside Rodarte, one of her favorite firms. However, we are clear that it was a great decision, because she complemented it respecting the range of colors, wearing pink shadows that make the perfect match.

For a few months Zoë Kravitz has been wearing a short fringe, a style that is already a hair trend this 2022. So of course, it was part of her look in this installment, in addition, it is the same style that Audrey Hepburn wore the day she won a Oscar in 1954.