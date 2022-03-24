The best makeup and hairstyles of the Oscars

PoolGetty Images
There are many trend showcases from which to draw all kinds of inspiration. From the ‘street style’ thanks to the celebration of the world fashion weeks, going through the eternal catwalk and, of course, also the social networks. However, the most sophisticated dose of inspiration always comes from the red carpets. The prelude to those luxurious events in which our favorite ‘celebrities’ wear their best clothes (also in ‘beauty’ terms). A few days ago, for example, the annual ‘Critics Choice Awards’ gala was held. In it we had an instant crush on Selena Gomez’s ‘total pink’ makeup, Kristen Stewart’s 40’s style waves, Elle Fanning’s polished updo and Mandy Moore’s more natural and luminous look.
And the reality is that we are warming up for the most important night for the film industry, the oscars. For this celebration, which this year will take place next March 27ththe ‘celebrities’ dress up like never before and, although the outfits are always the most commented, we cannot forget that makeup and hairstyle also play an important role. In fact, a well-achieved ‘beauty’ look is capable of elevating even the most sober and simple look. We rely on the facts. That is why, a few days before said event, we want to remember some of the most memorable, the most commented, the most imitated and our favourites.
Oscar-inspired hair and makeup
The objective? May you receive the necessary dose of inspiration for your next event. Do you have a wedding and you don’t know what hairstyle suits your look best? The ‘celebrities’ give you ideas. Are you tired of always wearing the same makeup and you want to innovate? They have the key. The secret is to bet on trend looks that, despite being on the rise at the moment, also represent the most exquisite and successful timelessness. In fact, the vast majority of our favorite ‘beauties’ have already spent several years and not only have they not stopped working, but they are more fashionable than ever. Immerse yourself again in some of the most memorable moments of the ‘celebrities’ and copy them the idea for your next wedding, baptism, communion or, simply, to go to work or go out to dinner with friends. Nothing like Hollywood hairstylists and makeup artists to create sensation.
Audrey Hepburn, 1986
She, always shining and creating a sensation wherever she went. Even though we’ve been without her for almost 29 years, the influence of Audrey Hepburn it remains intact and, in fact, reinforced. For this reason, we could not keep just one of the looks with which she has delighted the world but, in terms of Oscars, we opted for this makeup: with her traditional outlined black ‘cat eye’ style, majestically enhanced by the most powerful lipstick of all, the Red. It is a timeless combination that, until today, has never failed anyone.
Angelina Jolie, 2012
Before you again, but in a more contemporary version, the winning duo in terms of makeup: black eyeliner and red lips. Angelina Jolie, like many others, is very clear that it is such a powerful combination that it is impossible for it to go unnoticed. In fact, she is also the most flattering look universally and, therefore, supposes the most successful of the elections at all times.
Cindy Crawford, 1993
If you are a fan of the ‘Hollywood’ scene (and its protagonists), it is impossible for you not to remember the triumphal entry that he starred in Cindy Crawford at the 1993 Oscars. By the hand of Richard Gere, with a great white dress that lives in our heads permanently and with a makeup look so natural but impeccable, as always. In addition, the supermodel complemented it with a semi-updo with volume and featuring the most natural waves with an ‘efforltess’ finish. Another classic among the classics.
Jennifer Lopez, 2006
You are probably facing one of the most famous pickups of red carpet history. Jennifer Lopez, as always, setting a milestone wherever she goes. That year, the actress and singer left everyone speechless with this slick bow whose morphology could almost go through a wavy ponytail. That yes, the ‘glow’ of the illuminator, is something that has not changed in the looks of the actress. Always shinning.
margot robbie, 2021
If we had to stick with just one Margot Robbie look, we would surely opt for the loose hair with ‘baby braids’ that she wore two years ago in Cannes. However, since we also have our Oscar-winning horse, we can’t help but remind you of the ‘great look’ that the actress wore to the last edition. She complemented her wonderful Chanel with a hairstyle that, a priori, could seem very casual for a gala of such caliber and that, however, she conquered everyone. Attendees or not, we had an instant crush on the low and casual ponytail adorned by some front locks loose and straight bangs. We can’t stop looking at her.
Grace Kelly, 1955
The unforgettable American actress left us more than a look to remember but this one, with collected based on water waves and flowers of adornment, is one of the most recognized of the Oscars. This is how the princess received the award, inspiring you 67 years later, so that you add the most romantic touch to any ponytail or bun. Because yes, the flowers have been very ‘out’ but this 2022, they are ‘in’ again.
Lady Gaga, 2016
Another look that doesn’t make it easy for us to figure out where to start. We liked everything about Lady Gaga in 2016. Her dress, of course, but above all her ‘beauty look’. This featured a pretty blonde hair adorned by ‘retro’ waves from top to bottom. On her face, the singer bleached her eyebrows in the same tone as her hair, and then devoted all her strength to her gaze. For this, she succeeded with a few ‘cat eyes‘blacks and smoky shadows in earth tones. Did you know that water waves are part of the list of hairstyles most requested by brides, still today? Well, take note.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999
We do not know where to begin to detail the look that marked a milestone, in its entirety, in the history of this film gala. Although, focusing on a single detail, we highlight the extrapolated bun with side stripe with which Gwyneth Paltrow inspired half the world. To reinforce her aesthetics, the Oscar-winning actress emphasized her cheeks with rouge, left her gaze in a very natural state and outlined her lips with a red satin finish spectacular, like her.
Natalie Portman, 2005
Very similar, although with a special touch, was the hairstyle chosen by Natalie Portman for the 2005 edition. Unlike Gywneth, the Israeli-born actress wore her chignon with all her hair slicked back. Sophisticatedly polished adorned by a pretty headband-jewel in the purest Greco-Roman style, like her dress. This 2022, this hair accessory It is a trend again, so take note of Natalie’s aesthetic because it will make you succeed.
winona ryder, 1996
We have been thinking about it and right now we cannot think of any gala in which Winona has not been a firm protagonist. It was the case at the 1996 Oscars, when she appeared in this jeweled dress and shawl that she accompanied by some ripples in the water 40’s style in ‘pixie’ version. The clearest proof that shorter hair also has multiple (and very beautiful) possibilities.
Zendaya, 2015
Is anyone, perhaps, capable of forgetting this half updo by Zendaya? We believe not and it is that, since 2015, the actress set out to mark milestones on each red carpet and, for now, she continues to achieve it. On that occasion, Zendaya opted for dreadlocks going through the integrity of his hair and then collecting them in this way. Meanwhile, in terms of makeup, she kept it sweet with a smoky pink Matching her matte lipstick.
Anne Hathaway, 2013
Crowned as one of the best dressed of this edition, not only the dress and the jewels stole our hearts, but also her entire ‘beauty’ look. starting with that boyish pixie cut, that is back in fashion so much, going through the mighty bangs that adorns it and even the marked eyes and the pink lipstick more romantic. It’s been 9 years and, to this day, we still can’t stop looking at it.
goldie hawn, 1980
Luckily for lovers of some good vibesThese have never gone out of fashion. There may have been years in which they had to share positions with the smooth table but, in reality, they have always been a very ‘sexy’ option and suitable for all hair types. In this case we go back to the crazy 80’s to be inspired by those of Goldie Hawnvery marked, apparently messy and with bangs included. You dare?
Michelle Williams, 2005
The side bunthe long bangs to the opposite side, the popular side parting, the loose locks, the XL eyelashes, the bright red lips… Everything about this look Michelle Williams wore 17 years ago is iconic, to say the least. The actress managed to make such powerful qualities marry so harmoniously in a single ensemble.
Charlize Theron, 2020
If yours are the bows because, with this, they are already five ideas beautiful and original to copy. Two years ago, Charlize Theron He took control of the cameras and the spotlights, in part, thanks to the chosen hairstyle. For the occasion, she decided to make a Gwyneth Paltrow’s bun version 2.0this time with a little more volume in the upper area and with platinum blonde most popular at that time. Which of the two do you prefer?
