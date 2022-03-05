The best makeup of Euphoria, the series with star Zendaya

Although Zendaya has managed to enlarge her interpretive legend by giving life to Sue in euphoria, his character is not exactly the most identifiable in terms of makeup creativity. Cassie, Maddy, Jules, and Kat are the four characters about whom Donni Davy, makeup artist official of the series, gives greater rein to his fantasy of color and futuristic designs inspired by the obsession of generation Z for makeup. A Emmy endorses his genius in a world where it seemed that everything was invented. Thanks to the small screen, we can enjoy a jet of fresh air and creativity that has been transferred to social networks and the streets with a makeup move peak #euphoriamakeup. And here are some of the works that support why all the fuss with this trend.

Full color

In the sixth episode of the second season, Kat wears a refreshing mint green look against the ambient background in red tones. “The chartreuse color in the crease helps to bring out the mint while also giving the impression of being a super easy color for the entire lid. We did a little thin black line to define the upper lashes and make the color pop.” poppity pop. This is one open invitation to try green eyeshadow peppermint!” comments Doniella Davy on her Instagram profile.

eyeliner above all

The simple strokes and the abundant floating eyeliner that appears in the series leave no doubt that eyeliner is fundamental in this make-up trend that began with euphoria. Also in extra thick and long version, to give at to eye makeup like the one Maddy wore on her birthday, with a touch of sky blue on the inside of the eyelid to match the dress (the color is always coordinated). Yes, with a brilliant touch that does not go unnoticed.

Excess glitter? Never

There’s always room for a little more brilli-brilli. Many of the shadows that are applied in makeup, in fact, have a shiny finish. Although glitter always appears starring the jewel shaped makeup appliques. Small details like the ones Cassie wears in a soft and natural makeup in shades of pink and peach, with a very juicy skin finish where wing-shaped crystals (like Maddy’s eyeliner) take the absolute leading role in her look. “As the night progresses, her eyes, terrified with anxiety and totally scared, are framed by a delicate and innocent glow,” explains the artist.

Abstract makeup? yes please

Jules is that character that appears as a blank canvas where to give total freedom of creativity to the makeup. His abstract shadows and outlines of all kinds are the most groundbreaking in Euphoria. “I love working with @hunterschafer as Jules because we get to take quick and intuitive decisions together, and the end result always surprises me in the best way. This is the kind of look you can really go all out with, drag it up to your brows or lengthen it and even incorporate different textures,” the artist comments on the image’s blue and black shading.

