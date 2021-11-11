The best McDonald’s director in the world is from Catania: Santo Di Dio wins the Ray Kroc Award

One of the best McDonald’s restaurant managers in the world is Sicilian. The prestigious award was in fact awarded to Santo Di Dio, manager of the Catania Tenutella store: he receives the Ray Kroc Award 2022, which takes the name of the man who brought the McDonald’s brand to global success. The awards ceremony, which Santo will attend in person, will be held in Orlando, Florida, during the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention next April.

“I thank McDonald’s for the award received and the Etnafood licensee company that gave me the opportunity to achieve this goal – declared the Sicilian director – a recognition that I share with the people who have supported me over the years and who are part to all intents and purposes of my success “.

Thirty-five years old, from Catania, Santo Di Dio began his career in the McDonald’s company in 2008 in Belpasso. At first as a crew, then manager and then deputy director, Santo climbed the hierarchy to get the role of director in the Acireale branch in 2011. A continuous success continued in several McDonald’s stores in Sicily, from Catania to Enna to Gela.

Now the icing on the cake of a successful path with the assignment of the international award that every year goes to the best directors of the over 38 thousand restaurants in the world that have achieved excellent results and that, at the same time, fully represent the values ​​of McDonald’s culture. . The 380 directors have been chosen in 74 markets by McDonald’s franchisees and management, who have thus rewarded them for their work, their dedication and commitment to the company and its customers.

