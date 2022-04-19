The best meal times: the metabolism dictates the diet

To clarify how our “biological clock” works, correlating it to an adequate diet, Sandra Vattini, medical director in charge of the Nutrition Operational Unit of the Parma Ausl, defines the “biological rhythms”, which consist in repetition, according to a , of physiological acts, which occur with a variable frequency.

Among these, the most in-depth ones are the “circadian rhythms”, which are expressed over a period of about 24 hours, whether they are exogenous (i.e. conditioned by external signals, such as light and dark) or endogenous (characteristic of the organism that generates and, therefore, completely individual).

«Circadian rhythms affect the changes in numerous functions, such as energy expenditure, appetite and other metabolic processes – specifies Vattini -. Some activities, including diet-induced heat production and insulin sensitivity, are expressed more effectively early in the day. Therefore, eating according to a style that is not in tune with these important functions predisposes to overweight, obesity and related metabolic diseases ».

To understand if there are moments of the day when it is more correct to eat certain foods, the specialist explains that some recent studies “have confirmed that the biological rhythms, the nutrients taken from the diet and some compounds defined as bioactive can exert a reciprocal and one-to-one in relation to specific activities “:” In this context it has been observed that the first meal taken after a prolonged fast, such as breakfast, if done correctly, is essential to start a physiological and virtuous circadian rhythm; similarly, bioactive substances such as polyphenols coming from the vegetable component of the diet (especially fresh seasonal fruit) are able to interact with biological rhythms and induce an advantageous synchronism towards the signals that regulate food intake ».

As specified by Vattini, however, it has been shown that the “skipping” of breakfast, the consumption of very abundant and calorie-rich evening meals, together with the frequent intake of snacks, are correlated with a high risk of developing overweight and obesity. , burdened by metabolic disorders.

But if the regularity of our life also passes through food, there is still no clear evidence regarding the best times for breakfast, snacks, lunches and dinners. «The recurring model is still the one structured on the distribution of daily energy in three main meals, possibly combined with one or two snacks – adds Vattini -. The splitting of the daily requirement into 3-5 intakes could be associated with a better control of some important metabolic parameters, such as cholesterol, blood sugar and body weight, but it is important that the distribution of meals respects the daily caloric requirement “.

As pointed out by Vattini, snacks are useful if “frugal and in small quantities”, therefore able to control appetite without weighing down (a balanced snack consists, for example, of a fruit, a yogurt, two dry biscuits or a spoon of dried nuts).

«A peculiar aspect also concerns the consumption of meals outside the home, which can present some risks – concludes the doctor -. It is necessary to pay attention to the quantities of food consumed and to balance the food outside the home with the domestic ones, limiting, for example, the choice of dishes, preferring vegetables and fruit and always avoiding the buffet syndrome ».