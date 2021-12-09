The best MediaWorld offers between Christmas gifts and below cost

The Christmas period is upon us and for all those who have not yet been busy with purchases there are now two initiatives signed by MediaWorld: the well-known chain has activated the offers section “Your gifts in time for Christmas”On the online store and is preparing to launch the new flyer Below cost.

MediaWorld offers: Gift ideas for Christmas 2021

MediaWorld offers dedicated to Christmas they are active both online and in physical stores and will remain available until December 24, 2021. For all products covered by this promotion, in case of online purchase, the retailer guarantees free delivery.

The page dedicated to the promotion is quite complex, so as to allow customers to find the most suitable gift for themselves and for other people. MediaWorld has in fact provided for the subdivisions of the offers by areas of interest – Tech lover, Design lover, Home Lover etc. -, all summarized in a handy flyer to browse virtually on this page. If, on the other hand, you prefer a more classic search by product category, below you will find a selection of the most interesting offers that can be easily consulted.

Smartphone on offer from MediaWorld

Wearable on offer from MediaWorld

Huawei Band 6 for 39.99 euros (here is our review)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm at 249 euros (here is our review)

Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm for 129.99 euros

Fitbit Versa 3 for 179.99 euros

Xiaomi Mi Watch at 109.99 euros (here is our review)

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm for 446 euros

Fitbit sense for € 269.99

Fitbit charge 5 for € 164.99 (here is our review)

Garmin Forerunner 45S for 129.99 euros

Garmin Venu Sq for 154.99 euros

Apple AirPods 3rd gen at 194.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for 159.99 euros (here’s our review)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for 119.99 euros

Redmi Buds 3 Pro at 59.99 euros

Huawei FreeBuds 4i for 59.99 euros

OPPO Enco W12 at 29.99 euros

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for 34.99 euros

MICROSOFT Surface Headphones at 195.99 euros

MICROSOFT Surface earbuds at € 153.99

Other products on offer from MediaWorld

For these and all the other offers you can visit the page linked below:

MediaWorld offers: Christmas 2021 discount flyer

The new flyer Below cost will be active from tomorrow (10 December 2021) until 19 December, includes many and various offers and also provides for the possibility of payment in 20 interest-free installments (for purchases of 199 euros).

Here are some of the best offers:

Among the other offers to keep an eye on we point out iPhone 13 256 GB at 949 euros (here’s our review), iPhone 12 128 GB at 749 euros, Apple MacBook Air M1 at 949 euros. Here is the complete flyer.

