the best medical faculty in Italy (it is the 81st in the world) – Corriere.it

Evaluation based on four different indicators (academic reputation, employability, teacher / student ratio and number of scientific citations)

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Milan is the best in Italy, followed by the Alma Mater of Bologna and the Sapienza of Rome, according to the ranking drawn up by the QS World University ranking, which evaluated over 1300 Universities from all over the world. It is known that the rankings leave some time they find, that they have important limits, but it is a pleasure to report them when the results recognize the merit.

The evaluation is carried out on the basis of four different indicators (academic reputation, employability, teacher / student ratio and number of scientific citations), the Faculty of Medicine of Milan is thus the first in the national panorama and the 81st in the world. Students wishing to carry out a “personalized” search of the future university where they can study can carry out it on the website www.topuniversities.com, selecting the criteria that best suit their needs.

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Medicine of Milan it also opens to the training of doctors operating in the area, launching a new specialization school in Community Medicine which should also lead the way for other Lombard universities. We are thus moving towards a real academic training for the family doctor, with a specialization that will be progressively tailored to the new health needs and which will give new dignity to this profession, recognizing equal rights to those who study to operate in the territory or in hospital.

