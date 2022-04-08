The best medical schools in the whole world 2022

Harvard Medical School took home the prestigious title of the “best medical school in the world by 2022, according to CEOWORLD magazine.

But what other medical schools were among the best in the world?

The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine earned a respectable second place, with NYU Grossman School of Medicine taking third place.

The 2022 rankings placed the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in the fourth place. Ahead of Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in fifth place. While the Stanford University School of Medicine ranked sixth and the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA (DGSOM) the seventh.

Overall, among the top 10 medical schools in the world for 2022, eighth, ninth and tenth positions are held by the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. As well as the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the UCSF School of Medicine.

The Weill Cornell College of Medical Sciences ranked position number 11followed by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (No. 13).

Meanwhile, the Yale School of Medicine occupied rank number 14 in CEOWORLD magazine’s ranking of the best medical schools in the world for 2022.

Duke University School of Medicine ranked fifteenth, followed by Vanderbilt University School of Medicine (sixteenth). The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine (seventeenth), Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (18th). In addition, the Washington University School of Medicine, in the nineteenth position.

Of the top 100 medical schools in the world for 2022, the University of Michigan Ann Arbor School of Medicine was ranked No. 20. It is worth mentioning that they only ranked degree programs that are fully accredited and institutions with the BEST reputation during the study period.

CEOWORLD magazine was based on 7 main quality indicators, the overall score (100%) is the sum of:

1) Academic reputation

2) Admission Eligibility

3) Specialization

4) Reputation and global influence

5) Tuition and Annual Fees

6) Research Yield

7) Student satisfaction

Why study in one of the BEST schools in the world?

There are many reasons why people choose to attend one of best medical schools and study for a medical degree. These range from personal calls to calculated financial gains. Studying Medicine in one of the best medical schools abroad is a GREAT privilege.

However, we believe that rankings are one useful tool among many for evaluating the merits of a school’s degree program. But should not be taken as the first and ONLY option nor replace personal judgment or consultation with education experts.

