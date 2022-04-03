The best medicine to dream again

Juanmi and Alex Moreno; Alex Moreno and Juanmi. In the absence of Canales, Fekir and Borja Iglesias, the striker and the full-back they put the equipment on their backs to continue dreaming of the Champions League.

The Verdiblanco team knew that they had a golden opportunity, because between Barcelona and Seville they were going to leave points. And to beat a practically saved Osasuna was key to fill the team with morale.

Betis came out in their favorite month with the lesson learned. As if it were already the Fairput on the dress of lights and confirmed to Spain that her great year was not mid-season flower.

Álex Moreno went up again and again. It was noted that the side is back to 100%. How well has the break been sitting to a squad that was punished with so many games.

Much of the verdiblanco danger came through his feet. Nacho Vidal did not know what to do to stop the waterways. Before the absences in attack, Juanmi scored again two months later.

He’s the smartest fuck in the class, He left the match with two goals, the first two from Betis, and two assists, which finished off the match. The first of many, by guessing where Nacho Vidal was going to clear to clear.

Juanmi is a player with intelligence, but also with a lot of goals. The second of the goals was a scorer, hungry strikerwith a cross shot that Sergio Herrera did not reach.

Pellegrini has plenty of attack generators, but his defense suffered again. Osasuna signed up for the match with Budimir’s goal and could have equalized if it weren’t for an offside that prevented the score from going up to 2-2.

Villamarín suffered when seeing how could another party escape him. And there, as he did before Rayo, William Carvalho he put on the magician’s outfit to score one of those goals that leaves even the most incredulous speechless to step on the ball and beat Sergio Herrera.

Alex Moreno put the lace with a pipe in the area and shot to join the Villamarín party, which already smells the Fair and, at the end of the month, the big day, the Copa del Rey.