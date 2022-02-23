The best meme of the video between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

NBA

In the NBA All-Star Game 2022 there was a historic video between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The memes saw it and had no mercy on Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Michael Jordan
The years, days, hours and seconds will pass, and the NBA All-Star Game 2022 It will forever be etched in the memory of fans. The 75 best players in history were honored in an unprecedented ceremony. Michael Jordan and LeBron James They were two of the main protagonists.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game was played in Cleveland, LeBron’s home for 11 seasons, and only one player was able to achieve a bigger ovation than the one he received ‘The king’ at Quicken Loans Arena. Jordan drove the fans crazy and did not hesitate to greet James.

Although the first player Michael Jordan greeted in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game was not LeBron James, or Stephen Currythe Chicago Bulls legend waited for the protocol to pass to greet LeBron James and star in a historic postcard.

After it was revealed what jordan said to lebron In the conversation they had during the NBA All-Star Game 2022, the memes took careful note of the meeting and recreated the talk with strong criticism at the level of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis at the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season. They are in Play-In positions!

The best meme of the video between Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the NBA

Memes do not stop evolving in social networks and when they realized that Michael Jordan and LeBron James spoke, They did not hesitate to recreate the conversation between the legends. They finished Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.

