The best meme with Stephen Curry who mocked the elimination of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers

After the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season, the memes did their thing and created an image with Stephen Currry who made fun of LeBron James and company.

Not even the toughest opponent of Los Angeles Lakers would have imagined that the team led by Lebron James He would be eliminated from everything, Play-In and Playoffs, with three games remaining in the 2021-22 NBA regular season. The memes showed no mercy!

Although the Lakers got their hopes up with a first quarter in which they beat the Phoenix Suns, if it weren’t for the Devin Booker and Chris Paul they didn’t play the whole last quarter, the elimination of the Los Angeles team It would have ended in a beating. The defeat was 121 to 110 points.

LeBron James has been in the eye of the hurricane in recent days. First Magic Johnson pointed it out as the culprit that DeMar DeRozan he will not reach the Los Angeles Lakers, then Kareem Abdul – Jabbar criticized him for the extra-sports things he does and, as if that were not enough, the memes ended him for a practical joke he made on Twitter.

On April 1 there is a tradition in the United States and other countries of the world to celebrate April Fools’ Day and, in the midst of the crisis that the Los Angeles Lakers were going through, LeBron James decided to write a joke on Twitter stating that he would not play anymore in the 2021-22 NBA season. The memes did not forgive him!

The best meme with Curry that made fun of the elimination of LeBron and Lakers in the NBA

with a picture of Stephen Curry laughing out loud and the message from LeBron James that said “I’m officially out of season. See you in the fall”the Instagram account of the NBC Sports channel (Sports) created the best meme with ‘The chef’ who made fun of the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers.