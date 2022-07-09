The best memes left by season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’

Have you binge-watched ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 yet? Then it’s time to present you the best selection of memes that the new episodes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard left us on Netflix.

Despite the drama we experienced in season 4 of stranger thingswe could also laugh with the occurrences of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Steve (Joe Keery), perfect reason to review the best memes left by the new episodes. Be comfortable, prepare your eighties sneakers and get ready to face boredom as if it were Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower) or Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) with this selection of fun images made by the fandom itself.

We don’t want them to die!

stranger things is coming to an end, which is why some fans devote their thoughts to Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink) finish the story safe and sound.

Looking for the gossip

We are not going to deny it: sometimes it is easier to search social networks if your favorite character died instead of marathoning the more than three hours offered by the last two episodes of stranger things. On Twitter the fandom wants to know if Steve actually (Joe Keery) will die before Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower).



After finishing season 4

did you feel the same Noah Schnapp and you cried at the end of Stranger Things 4? Because various Twitter users They confessed that the last episode left a hole in their seriéphile heart.

Love for Steve Harrington

From the end of volume 1 of season 4 of stranger thingsSteve Harrington (Joe Keery) became one of the most beloved characters in the series and the recent episodes caused fans to want to do everything in their power to keep him safe.

