the best memes left by the final verdict of the trial between both artists

This Wednesday, June 1, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end after the jury returned its verdict in this defamation lawsuit, which favored the 58-year-old actor.

With this resolution, Amber Heard must pay Johnny Depp US$15 million for the damage caused in his career and personal life.

The decision in favor of Johnny Depp was celebrated in social networkss, where the followers of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean showed their joy with endless creative phrases and images.

Social network users shared their opinion on the case and also several memes with the reactions after the final verdict of the jurywhich leaned in favor of Johnny Depp despite statements of alleged abuse by his ex-wife.

Internet memes focused on Johnny Depp’s victory during this legal battle and most of them have featured photographs of Jack Sparrow, a character the actor played in the film Pirates of the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, another slew of memes were directed at Amber Heardwho has been negatively rated by public opinion after his alleged false statements in the defamation trial between the two artists.

The best memes of the final verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

