the best memes left by the final verdict of the trial between both artists

With this resolution, Amber Heard must pay Johnny Depp US$15 million for the damage caused in his career and personal life.

This Wednesday, June 1, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end after the jury returned its verdict in this defamation lawsuit, which favored the 58-year-old actor.

The decision in favor of Johnny Depp was celebrated in social networkss, where the followers of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean showed their joy with endless creative phrases and images.

Social network users shared their opinion on the case and also several memes with the reactions after the final verdict of the jurywhich leaned in favor of Johnny Depp despite statements of alleged abuse by his ex-wife.

Also read: Amber Heard: the controversial moment when Johnny Depp’s lawyer asked the actress to shut up

Internet memes focused on Johnny Depp’s victory during this legal battle and most of them have featured photographs of Jack Sparrow, a character the actor played in the film Pirates of the Caribbean.

Nevertheless, another slew of memes were directed at Amber Heardwho has been negatively rated by public opinion after his alleged false statements in the defamation trial between the two artists.

Read more: Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: the unsuspected consequences that “the TikTok trial” of the two celebrities can have

The best memes of the final verdict of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Me right now towards Camille the lawyer of Johhny Depp and achieve his victory #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/JZhBNfvT4l — Lucky 🇵🇪 Why Her 🫰🏽 (@skinLuckyy) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp won the trial all of us:#JusticeForJohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/otzYty8fdv — Lara (@joshlerqueen) June 1, 2022

Now Amber Heard trying to raise the money to pay Johnny Depp #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #CamilleVazquez pic.twitter.com/MIdgYNV8Oj – Isidora Guerrero (@je_suis_gabi) June 1, 2022

A funa is coming but from the GOD.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/105wkHGKsh — TheSombri (@TheSombri) June 1, 2022

Petition for Johnny Depp to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 as payment for making him lose his role as Grindelwald #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/HDIKku6VYN — Milene (@Milene_glz) June 1, 2022