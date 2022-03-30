The best memes of the elimination of Chile, which was left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Arturo Vidal was one of the main targeted

Chile was left out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup on the last date of the Qualifiers and users flooded the networks with allusive memes. As in 2018, in Russia, La Roja will not be in the competition that will take place in November.

Peru, which depended on itself, qualified for the World Cup. In order to compete in Doha, Chile had to defeat Uruguay and hope that Peru and Colombia would lose in their respective matches, something that ultimately did not happen. Chile was defeated by Celeste 1-0 with 10 minutes left in the match.

A meme that made a play on words between Chile and Iran. (Twitter/)

Arturo vidal, an Inter player and a benchmark for the trans-Andean national team, became a direct target of Internet users. Meanwhile, others turned to The Simpsons and some even remembered Marcelo Bielsawhich in 2010, managed to classify La Roja as second in its group for the World Cup.

The memes against the Chilean team flooded the networks. (Twitter/)

Uruguay won against Chile through a “Chilean”.

Netizens mocked La Roja’s path outside of Qatar. (Twitter/)

Internet users joked with the World Cup televised.

Some users joked around with Google searches.

Several recalled Bielsa’s present in “la Roja”.

Internet users appealed to ironies on the networks. (Twitter/)