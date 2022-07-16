The best memes that Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley left us – Metro World News

With the premiere of the film “Elvis”, based on the life of the famous singer, Austin Butler’s performance has generated various comments from fans who remember him in some of his previous roles.

Austin Butler, protagonist of memes

Social networks were filled with memesas many of his followers took the opportunity to remember other productions in which the actor has participated.

They highlighted his performance in the series “iCarly” and “Zoey 101″, both from Nickelodeon and that were focused on a young audience.

Especially a scene from the story starring Miranda Cosgrove in which he appears playing the guitar and singing, but it all ends in disaster due to his lack of talent.

A great Austin Butler who went from playing the guitar in icarly and saying “hope up granny” to being Elvis Presley. pic.twitter.com/ShhMGpMNVl – Jorge Saved 🚬 (@jorgeesgenial_) July 15, 2022

sorry but when the elvis movie comes out and i see austin butler singing while playing the guitar, this ICONIC iCarly scene will never leave my mind pic.twitter.com/tRSipaM6lT — 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@the444baby) July 15, 2022

Who is Austin Butler?

He is a 30-year-old actor and singer who became known for his roles as “James Garrett”, in “Zoey 101″; “Sebastian Kydd”, in “The Carrie Diaries”, and “Wil Ohmsford”, in “The Shannara Chronicles”.

Since September 2011, he had a relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens.but after nearly nine years together, they called it quits in 2020.

What you need to know about the movie “Elvis”

The production shows us how “Elvis” rose to fame, in the decade of the 50s.

“Delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker, which spanned more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to the consolidation of his unprecedented stardom, with an evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence of The United States as a background ”, tells us the official synopsis.

Also has with the participation of Olivia DeJonge and Tom Hanks, under the direction of Baz Luhrmann.

The tape is available in most theaters in the United States, Mexico and Latin America.