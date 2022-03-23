The best memes that Kylie Jenner left and the video for the birth of her second child

Kylie Jenner was again a trend in social networks (Photo: Twitter/@bangtankarma/@rociosierrat/@manjoonmecanico/@orbsoy)

More than a month after giving birth to her second child, Kylie Jenner He shared a video on his social networks remembering details and moments of your pregnancy who passed by his family, friends and, of course, his partner and father of his children, Travis Scott.

To Our Son (For our son), was the name given to the recording of more than nine minutes in which it was possible to learn about the path and the preparation for the arrival of Wolf Webster, who was born on last february 2 and that, according to the member of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, she was born on an extremely “magical” date, being 2-2-22.

In addition, in an Instagram post, the young businesswoman shared images and small clips of the most important moments of the last months in his life, among which he included how the American rapper, as well as his first daughter, Stormi Webster, found out about the news.

Kylie Jenner announced that she changed the name of her second child (Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

However, hours after broadcasting the moving video, Jenner caused controversy again as she used her Instagram account again to announce that you changed your little one’s name because he didn’t feel it represented his essence.

According to the short message that she made through a story, the businesswoman indicated that she dared to reveal the reality since He noted that many media, people and his fans were using that name to refer to his son almost two months old.

“[…] our son’s name is no longer Wolf. We didn’t really feel like it was him. I just wanted to share it because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Kylie Jenner shocked the internet with a video dedicated to her second son (Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok)

Faced with such news, social networks exploded and the creativity of Internet users soared so much that memes, content, videos and many more began to circulate, which earned the smallest of the Kardashian-Jenner become a trend in the main search enginesas well as all over the internet.

And it is that many people confessed that the recording of more than nine minutes emotionally moved to the verge of tearswhich reminded them of the video that the businesswoman shared when her first daughter, Stormi Webster, was born:

However, for many other people, the video showed that Kylie Jenner is a good mother by allegedly instilling good values ​​in her 4-year-old:

And it is that the good mother that is seen in the recording caused that many young women would like to be mothers or the idea of ​​how they would perform in that role was born:

While other people regretted not being a descendant not only of Jennerbut of the entire Kardashian family due to the empire they have amassed for years through social networks, companies, advertising and television appearances:

However, some recalled the impact of the news of Stormi’s birth, unlike how the news of Kylie’s new son went a little unnoticeda situation that many judged was due to the premiere of the second season of euphoria:

In addition, a lot of attention was also paid to the accessories, clothes, toys and much more that the son of Jenner and Travis Scott will have, prices that many say they will never be able to pay:

However, hours after the premiere, another piece of news stole the spotlight and it was that the boy would no longer be named Wolfso you will have a new one, although it was not specified which one it is:

So many fans began to give proposals for new nameseven some that could go hand in hand with Stormi’s:

