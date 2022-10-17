The best memes that the gossip between Selena Gómez and Hailey Bieber left us

And by the way we give you some context in case you do not understand anything of what is happening… This Sunday, October 10 social media gone crazy (Surely if they spent their time scrolling one of them in their armchair they noticed it) thanks to a photo between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. By?

Selena Gomez –before they start with their comments asking ‘and who are they, as if it were 1980 and Google didn’t exist–, is the American actress, businesswoman and former Disney star known for roles in series such as ‘Only Murders in the Building’ (here check out the interview we had with her).

Charles, Oliver and Mabel in the first episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ / Photo: hulu

The story between the alleged rivalry between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Secondly, Hailey Bieber is a model from the same country that although it is quite well known because I work in that field, it is also well known for being Justin Bieber’s wife, Canadian singer who about 10 years ago was the rage of the then teenagers.

Well, they both ran into each other recently at the academy museum galain The Angelswhere they attended along with other celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, Emma Stone and others who met on the second anniversary of the museum dedicated to cinema.

Hailey Beiber. Photo: Getty Images

It was all because of her relationship with Justin Bieber

The photographers of said event took several photos and one that caught the attention was that of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, who appeared hugging and the whole thing. Something that many people were struck by the alleged friction between them. By?

It turns out that for many years Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were boyfriends. They say that despite all the time they were together, the relationship was one of those like the ones your friend has where they hang up and come back every so often, and although they tried, it couldn’t work (as the good Espinosa Paz would say).

Photo: Special

Justin and Selena broke up, then the singer started dating his now wife, Hailey

Selena and Justin began dating in 2011 and broke up in March 2018. In the same year, in July, the Canadian singer began dating Hailey Bieber, whom he married in September. And yes, despite the forecasts of that time, the couple is still together.

Yes ok Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have never spoken badly about each other, in social networks the fans of both are dedicated to attacking the other constantly. in fact many times both the singer and the model have had to take breaks from social networks due to harassment.

Photo: Getty Images

Their alleged feud ended thanks to a photo at the Academy Museum Gala

Although both try not to touch the subject for obvious reasons, in recent days the supposed love triangle gave something to talk about thanks to the fact that Hailey Bieber talked about her marriage during her participation in a podcastwhere she took the opportunity to make it clear that she was never the one who caused the thunder between Justin and Selena.

As expected, the fans of both women reacted and went with everything to the social networks of the opposite. Something that seems to have been in vain thanks to the photo we were talking about at the beginning and the same one that many already consider historical.

Photo via: E News.

Both appear smiling and embracing in the images in question

And it is that in the photographs in question we can see that both Selena and Hailey have no problem and when they see each other they greet each other as if nothing had happened. Checking that the saying “What was not in your year does not hurt you” is 100% real, not fake.

Secondly, some say that this is the first step to the pipe of peaceWell, now with this photo the rumors of an enmity between the two end, the same ones that were born not long ago thanks to a Twitter thread that turned out to be false.

And well, the memes about this event did not wait

Now yes with the gossip context, We continue to leave the best memes with which the peace pipe was smoked between Selena Gómez and Hailey Bieber. And if he was not among them, we hope that his followers will do so, which he badly needs:

