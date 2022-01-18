The Best Metaverse Stock to Invest in 2022

There are multiple ways to invest in the metaverse, but the easiest one for investors is to buy stock related to the metaverse. Among them is a cheap tech stock that could ‘ride’ the metaverse opportunity.

Chances are you’ve heard a lot about the metaverse, especially you are an investor. 2022 promises to be the year of the metaverse, and the actions related to this could soon ‘take off’.

The metaverse has created a huge hype in recent months and companies and investors are rushing to participate in this digital gold rush. But what exactly is the metaverse? Where to invest?

Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Summary

⭐️ Topic Metaverse 💰 Types of information Investing in Metaverso shares ✅ Selected actions Micron Technology (MU) 👉 Where to Invest XTB, eToro, ActivTrades

In simpler terms, the metaverse combines a number of emerging technologies, including the augmented reality (AR) and the virtual reality (VR), with ubiquitous technology elements such as social media and video, creating an immersive digital world where users can work, play, shop and socialize. Bulls call the metaverse the next evolution of the Internet, providing a network of virtual spaces that are always active in which people can interact.

Of course, investors are looking for a way to profit from this rapidly changing opportunity that many think will be ‘the next evolution of the internet’.

Among the different solutions for investing in the metaverse, Micron Technology (MU) stocks could prove to be the best metaverse stock to invest in in 2022.

The Micron Technology shares have risen dramatically over the past three months when investors and Wall Street realized that the memory chip demand will remain strong in 2022 and beyond, thanks to various applications ranging from computers to consoles to data centers.

However, there is another catalyst for Micron Technology that investors may have overlooked, and that is metaverse. Let’s see how this hot tech trend could give Micron a big boost in 2022 – and in the long run – and amplify the company’s growth prospects.

The metaverse can increase the memory demand

Wall Street sees the metaverse creating the need for more storage space. Lee Seung-woo of South Korea-based securities firm Eugene Investment & Securities said in a note to investors that ‘memory chips form a core infrastructure of the metaverse‘. Jeff Kim, an analyst at South Korean investment bank KB Securities, also points out that the demand for memory would increase as companies building the metaverse spend money to upgrade data center servers.

Apparently, the metaverse would require more hyperscale data centers and edge data centers, as huge amounts of data will be shared between different endpoints in real time. Imagine being in a virtual office within the metaverse with your colleagues. The data center will need to process the activities that take place within the virtual office and deliver them in real time to all users to ensure a seamless experience.

This would create a huge load on data centers currently equipped to deal with meetings conducted through methods such as video conferencing, where users simply look at a screen to interact. In short words, the metaverse needs accelerated processing to meet the needs of this emerging technology trend, which would create the demand for more DRAM (dynamic random access memory).

This is because DRAM plays a vital role in enabling High Performance Computing (HPC) as it reduces latency and allows server processors to quickly access data flowing into the data center. DRAM will help improve data center computing power and metaverse application deployment.

Consequently, don’t be surprised to see the DRAM market growing at a faster rate than what analysts are currently estimating right now. According to third-party estimates, the global DRAM market could generate $ 173 billion in revenue by 2026, up from $ 105 billion in 2020, indicating that Micron has an exaggerated growth opportunity.

Why is Micron Technology one of the best metaverse stocks to invest in today?

Micron technology has consistently delivered outstanding results thanks to this healthy memory demand and pricing environment.

Things are about to improve for Micron due to the memory boom and the metaverse will add to the company’s existing growth drivers.. Not surprisingly, the analysts are optimistic about Micron’s future. Estimates compiled by Yahoo! The financial project expects Micron’s revenue to grow at a faster rate of 20% in the next fiscal year, compared to the estimated growth of the current fiscal year 2022 of 16%.

The underlying forecasts also paint a rosy picture, with fiscal 2022 earnings expected to rise 47% from last year, while fiscal 2023 earnings are expected to rise nearly 30%. It’s also worth noting that 23 of the 30 analysts following the Micron stock increased their earnings estimates for fiscal year 2022 over the past month, while 23 of the 29 analysts following the stock for fiscal 2023 did a similar move.

Additionally, the company’s long-term earnings growth forecast is also quite solid, at 23.8%. Given Micron’s impressive growth so far and its bright prospects, buying this tech stock looks like a great opportunity, as it is trading at just 16x lower earnings and 9x forward earnings. This makes it cheaper than the S&P 500, which has an earnings multiple of 28.8.

Add to these great catalysts the enormous potential of the metaverse, there are excellent reasons why we consider Micron Technology the best Metaverse stock to invest in in 2022.

Micron Technology (MU) Live Stock Chart

Read also:

