The Best Metaverse Tokens not to be missed

Metaverse tokens have become extremely popular in recent weeks; if you want to take advantage of the opportunity it is worth having these tokens on your checklist.

A lot of things have become meta lately, and I’m not just referring to Facebook, everyone seems to be talking about metaverse, while opportunity-hunting investors are already piling up metaverse token.

The Best Metaverse Tokens – Summary

⭐️ Topic Metaverse Token 💰 Types of information Best Metaverse Tokens ✅ Best Metaverse Tokens AXS, MANA, SAND, ENJ, RNDR

But what is the metaverse? What is its future and what are the opportunities offered?

Metaverses are virtual worlds where you can socialize, shop, work, visit art galleries, and attend concerts, many of the things you can do in the real world. There are many ideas as to how the metaverse will evolve, but some form of cryptocurrency (Metaverse token) will likely be this world’s preferred payment. We are already seeing people using cryptocurrencies to purchase land and assets in various virtual universes.

So, which metaverse tokens could be the protagonists of this new world? These are the top five tokens of the metaverse by market capitalization.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies of 2021. This year has already seen skyrocketing gains of over 24,000% and has inspired a slew of similar games. Players breed, breed and compete with cute (and unique) Axies, who can also sell on the market.

Axie Infinity is an NFT-based online video game developed by the Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis, which uses the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency AXS and SLP

Axie is a play-to-ear game, which means that players earn cryptocurrency rewards that have value outside of the game. This idea is one aspect of the metaverse that has caught people’s attention, especially during the pandemic. In some countries, people have found that these in-game ‘rewards’ helped them cover their COVID-related economic losses.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is a 3D virtual reality platform that you can visit today, just an internet browser. You don’t even need to own any cryptocurrency – you can come in as a guest and visit this virtual world.

Players can own and develop plots of land, which can be paid for using the MANA token. There are tools within the game that people can use to create spaces and works of art. They built everything from medieval underground labyrinths to casinos and bars. There are also regular events, from parties to poker games and exhibitions. Last month, Decentraland hosted its first multi-day music festival, with acts like Deadmau5 and Paris Hilton headlining.

To make it clear how real this virtual world is, in recent days, a virtual land of real estate properties in Decentraland has been sold for a whopping 2.4 million dollars. The sale helped increase enthusiasm for the digital real estate sector among investors. It also helped raise the MANA price, as well as other tokens related to the metaverse.

Sandbox (SAND)

Sandbox it is very similar to Decentraland in that players can purchase land on which to create and share games and experiences. The biggest difference is that it hasn’t fully launched its virtual world to the general public yet.

Excitement also builds for The Sandbox Alpha. The multi-week event is expected to start on November 29 (more on The Sandbox, a Virtual Real Estate? Soon the launch). Players will have the chance to enter The Sandbox metaverse for the first time and earn rewards, such as SAND tokens and exclusives non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Compared to Decentraland there is more customization in Sandbox and a greater focus on creation of NFT. Users can create their own games and NFTs, which can then be played or traded. Sandbox has announced a number of partnerships in recent months, including deals with OpenSea, Snoop Dogg And The Walking Dead. It also recently closed a $ 93 million fundraising round.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

We touched on NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on. These unique digital assets live on the blockchain and are a large part of the reason for the explosion in popularity of games like Axie and virtual worlds like Decentraland and Sandbox. NFT means that you own the items you buy or win in a game and can sell or trade them in real life.

Enjin is a platform that allows people to create and manage their own NFTs. It integrates with different gaming platforms and allows players to use an item across multiple games or sell it on the market. Before NFTs, if you bought a sword to use in a specific game and that game retired or stopped playing, the item was lost. You now own the item no matter what happens in the game. And Enjin makes this process possible.

Render Token (RNDR)

Another aspect of the metaverse is the companies that allow creating those 3D and augmented reality images. This is where Render comes in. Its decentralized infrastructure uses otherwise unused computer processing power for render digital content.

It means digital creators don’t need to spend a lot of money on expensive computer equipment, and network participants can earn rewards. It is scalable, environmentally friendly, and allows people to create affordable 3D content.

Move with caution as you enter the metaverse

Do you remember Second Life? The online virtual world that became popular in 2003? It still exists, although it hasn’t attracted public attention recently. Likewise, before Facebook, there were several incarnations of social media platforms that did not become multi-billion dollar companies. That is to say, the latest waves of virtual worlds and world-making applications may not be the ones that survive in the long term.

It’s easy to get caught up in the hype and buy metaverse tokens because their prices have gone up in the last few weeks and you think the metaverse idea is a huge opportunity. But cryptocurrencies are high-risk investments, and it’s not a good idea to invest more than you can afford to lose. Even more so when it comes to trending coins, as the price may have been raised by speculators.

That said, the Metaverse tokens will most likely have great success and infinite potential. Great opportunities, but also enormous risks like all innovations, see for example Bitcoin in 2009. Nobody can know what the future is, for sure it is that interest in the Metaverse is literally exploding.

