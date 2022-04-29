The best MIR 2022 choose in Medical Writing

Carlos Gonzalez; Belen Rodriguez; Vicente Jurada; Olalla Batres; Jose Maria Villa; Beatriz Garcia; and Alexander Claudius.

This Friday opens a new stage in access to the Specialized Health Training (FSE) 2022. And it is that, after submitting the electronic application, the 400 first doctors of the final list published by the Ministry of Health they will know the place that has finally been awarded to them. In times of telematic elections, Medical Writing He wanted to approach the applicants to share such a special day in the calendar of future specialists. For this reason, he has brought together six of the top hopefuls from this year’s class. These candidates, who have obtained the highest scores in the MIR 2022explain not only what the final decision was, but also the doubts that have arisen during the process.

Of course, Dermatology, one of the most valued medical specialties among the first order numbers, has been the choice of some of these applicants. This is the case of Belen Rodriguez, who obtained the third best grade in the exam. The doctor has determined to train in this area in the Gregorio Maranon Hospital; a decision that was “clear” because he considers that it is a “very complete” specialty and center. In addition, the health worker comes from a dermatologist family, so she has been ‘in contact’ with the specialty since she was little.

Like Rodriguez, Jose Maria Villa, fifth highest final score in the MIR 2022, also knows the essence of Dermatology well. With a dermatologist mother, the applicant has opted for the ‘star’ specialty in the University Hospital of Cruces de Baracaldoalthough he acknowledges that important doubts arose and other areas such as Nephrology, Cardiology or Anesthesia also entered the pool.

Alexander Claudiustenth best MIR score and future dermatologist, considers it to be a specialty “very decisive”. “With the brain, sight and touch, you can carry out great differential diagnoses,” explains the doctor, who, despite the fact that he had in mind to leave his native Cádiz, will finally train at the Puerta del Mar University Hospital.

Cardiologyanother of the most valued specialties, has been the choice of Vincent Jurado, the sixth highest scoring graduate of the class. The applicant has selected the Virgen Macarena University Hospital in Seville as a training center for this specialty, which was the one that most caught his attention during his studies.

Beatrice Garcia he also found his ‘true calling’ in college. He assures that Anesthesia and Resuscitation It was the area that aroused the most interest in him as a student and, although he had his doubts, he returned to the initial idea: Anesthesiology and Resuscitation at La De in Valencia.

Another MIR that has ‘distanced itself’ from the most valued areas is Carlos GonzalezNo. 9 of the MIR 2022, which has opted for Medical Oncology in it Ramon y Cajal Hospital. Of course, Internal Medicine was one of his possibilities.

The doctors explain what their final choice was.



Telematic allocation of MIR places 2022

Although they value positively the experience with the platform enabled by the Ministry of Health for the selection and adjudication process, having not encountered “any obstacle”, the six doctors admit to being some “lucky ones”. “The page has worked well and the preparation of the list in our case, that we had to put few options, is simple, but we have been wanting to live the illusion of going to the Ministry”, admits Jurado.

“We are lucky; the list has been short. But, if we think of other colleagues, who have had to develop longest lists…”, regrets García, empathizing with the rest of the applicants.

Like García, Rodríguez is aware of cases of colleagues who have had problems when carrying out the process, so he considers that the procedure should be “Real time”. “The election has to be in real time, as it has always been done. It is more transparent and the least we deserve after everything we have studied”, he adds.

The MIR 2022 promotion begins the residency

The nerves and uncertainty do not end for future specialists, who, in just one month, will take possession of the place in the corresponding center. Specifically, as reported by Health through the resolution, May 31, 2022 will be considered as the beginning of the training period. A date that they look forward to, but also with vertigo.

“Clinical practices were one of the things that I liked the most, so I imagine that the residency will be that raised to the nth degree”, remarks Villa, wishing to take possession of the position.

And it is that, after so many years of effort, six of the best MIRs of the 2022 promotion They cannot hide their enthusiasm for beginning to put the acquired knowledge into practice, continue training and start a new stage that will undoubtedly mark a prosperous professional future in the world of Medicine.