The best MMORPG in history according to VidaExtra readers is…

A few days ago, within weekly discussion that we regularly propose on our Discord server, we ask you the following question:

What is the best MMORPG in history and why?

A complicated issue, of course, as always happens when you have to choose a single title from a genre with so many good proposals, but it is what it is. And today it’s time to review some of the best responses we’ve received.

We will start with the One Heimawho told us the following:

“Because of the setting, history, visual aspect, music, gameplay, general operation, relationship with the community and all the care that was put into its reboot (the first version did leave a lot to be desired) and that continues to be put into each update: FINAL FANTASY XIV. An MMORPG wonder, and a Final Fantasy wonder.”

Clearer, water. But there are more opinions, of course. As for example that of kikituwhich left us this message:

“From my point of view, the question is quite unfair. Despite the fact that there are many MMORPGs, for me it is World of Warcraft. I have never spent so many hours on a game and that day by day I had more fun, since its beginnings in PvP and those Raids that were set up in Tarren Mill as a tug of war or those that were set up for wanting to enter Molten Core, Blackwing Lair or Ahn’Qiraj until the first times you killed that Boss who had left your pocket in ruins ( Fucking C’Thun and Lich King).

Now I don’t know how things are, I left him shortly after Cataclysm and knowing that I had to kill Ragnaros again… I couldn’t handle that, it was too late, I wasn’t ready for that, but I did come back to kill Deathwing and after that I just watched the cinematics, some little things to follow the thread of that rich lore that it has… but I wanted to never play it again, a lot of time had to be sacrificed for the sake of an increasingly tedious and repetitive progress.

To finish, I have to admit that Lost Ark is blowing my mind, I’ve already reached level 50 where everything starts to fall into place and now it’s time to “arm up”, but there are so many things to do that it overwhelms me.

On the other hand, nowed did not leave this brief message: “Perfect World before the first servers were capped”, while P607 He also opts for a very short answer: “Albion Online is a non-linear MMORPG.”

our reader xbox for when He told us: “I think that if we make a general balance, due to its influence, impact and lore, WoW. Although personally I am a big fan of bdo”.

And we will close for today with the message that he left us ragde:

“I haven’t tried many, but personally I prefer ESO. It is the game that I have spent the most hours in my life (more than 2,000) and offers a huge amount of content, both alone and in company, that can take years to discover. In addition, they do not stop updating it with new playable content and in a few months it will be translated into Spanish. The bad thing is that when you have been playing for a long time there are mechanics that can become tired or repetitive due to the limitations of the game itself, but little by little Whether you like the series or the genre, few games have I seen offer so many things for so long.

Now, we leave you the comments section at your entire disposal so that you can share your favorite MMORPG with the rest of the community. Thanks for participating.