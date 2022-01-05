The best mods of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC

The arrival of a game on PC is always an exciting time. Not only because fans will be able to spend many hours of fun in front of their monitor, but also and above all because the PC version, compared to the console or mobile version, in addition to being (often) the best technically, most of the times offers something more: mods created by players. The same is happening with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, available on PC from December 16, 2021, after the arrival of the PS4 and PS5 versions. In this article, we therefore want to offer you a list of best mods of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC, divided into three macro-categories: Technical improvements

Graphic changes

Gameplay alterations Before seeing all the details on what is possible to do, to date, through the mods of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we leave you with a note: the mods are obviously not made with the support of the developers and are not fully tested on every configuration. It is possible, therefore, that some of these jobs are not compatible with your PC and eventually cause problems for the game. In other words, install mods at your own risk.

Technical improvements Jessie from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Let’s start by discussing the elephant in the room. Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC has a few technical problem. Surely the development team is working to improve the situation, but in the meantime the players could find themselves in an imperfect game, with limited performance and above all meager customization options. Fortunately, the modders got to work and we can already now offer you a triptych of mods some technical details improve by Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Let’s start with “Stutter-free Seamless Gameplay”, which promises to eliminate the graphical “clicks” that players experience during gameplay. This mod, precisely, is concerned with optimizing the way textures and game levels are loaded. The bottom line is that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will send out all data gradually, over the course of multiple frames, which should alleviate or even eliminate stutter issues. The steps to install this mod are many and require the use of other software, which are however all indicated on the page of this mod, with a very clear guide. Amazon offer Final Fantasy VII Remake – Standard – PlayStation 4 € 74.99 € 37.79 You see

Offer Our second proposal is “Fix Lag or Freeze in CG Movies (ENG and JAP)”. This mod allows us to see all the Final Fantasy 7 Remake movies without suffering any kind of lag or block. Initially the mod had a graphic problem, which showed videos with dull colors, but the modder has now solved it. Essentially, this modification changes the cutscenes and proposes them at 29.9 FPS, instead of the 59.9 FPS of the original ones. As indicated on the Nexusmods page, we advise you not to delete the original movies, but to extract them and save them in a folder, so that you can return to the original version of the game without having to delete and reinstall it. The mod works for both English and Japanese dubbing, but the latter still needs the English files, so always install the whole package. Finally, our third proposal for this category is the “Dynamic Resolution Disabler” mod. As it is easy to guess from the name, this change disables the dynamic resolution of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC. In fact, you should know that the game, in order to get as close as possible to the target performance, continuously changes the screen resolution. If that bothers you, then you can use this mod. As written in the description, however, the mod is partly obsolete: you can in fact avoid installing it and go directly through FFVIIHook, which allows you to create your own INI files. But if you don’t want to deal with it yourself, you can simply use this mod.

Graphic changes Tifa’s Wutai-style costume in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a graphically incredible game, with an art direction of the highest level, but that does not mean that some small graphic modification is not useful. Speaking of the graphical interface, Final Fantasy 7 Remake can be a bit heavy with a significant amount of on-screen indicators, to which are added the numbers of damage inflicted on enemies, the objective pointer, the compass, the minimap and not only. With the “Minimal HUD” mod all this is removed. However, the controls for interacting with the environment will remain, because otherwise it would be impossible to complete the “Hold Triangle / Y” sections. In your first game we do not recommend using this mod, but if you have played the adventure several times and you know it by heart, you can enjoy a “cleaner” version of the graphics. To this mod, we then add all those of the unique clothes from Cloud, Tifa and Aerith. There are some modifications on Nexusmods that create original costumes or change the colors of those present in the game. Our advice, however, is to take advantage of the mods to enjoy (in new games, not the first one) those clothes that Cloud, Tifa and Aerith use only for a short moment in the chapter of the Walled Market: Square Enix has worked enormously in making these costumes. , so why waste it on a few minutes scene? You can choose your favorites for the three characters thanks to the multiple mods of AdventurerAdolChristin, on Nexusmods.